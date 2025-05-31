Rihanna's father, Ronald Fenty, passes away at 70 following "brief illness": Reports

Rihanna's father, Ronald Fenty, passed away in the early hours of Saturday, May 31, at the age of 70. As per a report by Starcom Network Inc., which was the first outlet to break the news, Ronald Fenty died after "a brief illness" in California.

Ad

Rihanna, who is currently pregnant with her third child, was born to Ronald and Monica Braithwaite on February 20, 1988. The Umbrella songstress has two brothers, Rajad and Rorrey. Additionally, she has three half-siblings from her father's past relationships: her brother, Jamie, and her sisters, Samantha and Kandy.

As per TMZ, Ronald Fenty's son, Rajad, was photographed arriving at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center on Wednesday. The report also states that the Grammy winner was in the same car. However, she was not clicked.

Ad

Trending

As of the time of writing, few details are available about Ronald Fentry's death. Members of the Fenty-Braithwaite family have yet to release public statements after the death of the 70-year-old patriarch.

Read more: "Money must be running dry" — Internet reacts to Rihanna announcing new song ‘Friend of Mine’ for the ‘Smurfs’ movie

Read More: "I feel like they're already married" — Fans react as Asian Doll defends Rihanna over netizen's comment about her marital status amid 3rd pregnancy

Ad

Exploring Rihanna's relationship with her father, Ronald Fenty

"Valerian And The City Of A Thousand Planets" European Premiere - Red Carpet Arrivals - Source: Getty

Rihanna has had a rocky relationship with her father over the years. The Barbadian singer's public falling out with Ronald Fenty started in 2009 when the latter reportedly spoke to the press about her daughter. Ronald opined on reports of the singer getting assaulted by her then-boyfriend, Chris Brown.

Ad

Referring to the same in a 2011 interview with Vogue magazine, she said:

“It really makes me question what I have become to my father. Like, what do I even mean to him? …..It’s really strange. That’s the only word I can think of to describe it, because you grow up with your father, you know him, you are a part of him, for goodness’ sakes! And then he does something so bizarre that I can’t begin to wrap my mind around it."

Ad

The songstress continued:

"My dad went to the press and just told them a bunch of lies. Because he hadn’t talked to me after…that whole thing…. He never called to find out how I was doing, if I was alive, nothing. He just never called. He went straight to the press and got a check. And now he does it again."

Ad

In an interview with Oprah the following year, she revealed that she had mended her relationship with Ronald Fenty. The Grammy winner revealed that she had confronted him about her traumatic childhood experiences.

"He taught me everything, and as awful as he was to my mom, at times, it didn’t compare to how great he was as a father. And I had to come to terms with that, and I was able to close that gap with him,” she added.

Ad

In 2019, Rihanna filed a lawsuit against her father, Ronald Fenty, alleging that he had exploited her name for financial gain. She claimed that her father solicited clients using her reputation for his 2017 company called Fenty Entertainment. However, she retracted the lawsuit in 2021, just three weeks before the trial was set to begin.

Read More: How many children does Rihanna have? Singer hits out at online user for badmouthing her children's names

Read More: “Are u hiding an album in there?” — Fans react as Rihanna shares how she hid her baby bump in bold Savage X Fenty photoshoot

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Rajarsi Chakraborty Rajarsi is a content specialist at Sportskeeda with a special focus on European football and Pop Culture. An undergraduate degree holder in Physics, he has work experience of over 2 years and has previously worked at Epic Media Labs for 18 months. A stickler for accuracy, he believes in cross-checking information only from trusted websites like Sofascore and Transfermarkt.



A Barcelona supporter, Rajarsi's tryst with the beautiful game began after watching Argentina's 2010 FIFA World Cup opening tie against Nigeria. He has been an ardent fan of Lionel Messi since then and him lifting the trophy in 2022 is his all-time favorite FIFA World Cup moment.



Rajarsi, who played football at college level and chess at district level in his childhood, considers Messi as his favorite footballer and Pep Guardiola as his favorite manager. He feels Guardiola's decision to play the left-footed Argentine in a false nine role at Barcelona is one of the most iconic tactical decisions in history.



Despite believing that no two players can emulate Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo's respective careers, he feels Lamine Yamal and Arda Guler could replicate the two legends' rivalry. Apart from Europe's top five leagues, he follows Major League Soccer (MLS), Brazilian Serie A, and Argentine Primera Division. He likes to read books, write fiction, and play chess in his spare time. Know More