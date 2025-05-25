“Second hand embarrassment for Papoose” - Internet reacts as Claressa Shields invites Nicki Minaj to watch Remy Ma fight amid feud

The ongoing drama between Remy Ma and her estranged husband Papoose has taken yet another turn, with boxing champion Claressa Shields, Papoose’s new girlfriend, dragging Nicki Minaj into the mix. According to Billboard, Nicki Minaj and Remy Ma have had an on-and-off feud since 2007.

On May 23, 2025, Shields shared on her Instagram Story a screenshot that featured a DM she sent to Nicki Minaj, in which she invited the rapper to her upcoming boxing match.

"You Might as well come my the fight! Queen of Rap!" she wrote.

Fans reacted to Shields texting Minaj and took to Instagram to express their sentiments. One user commented:

"Second hand embarrassment for Papoose."

Netizens react to Claressa Shields inviting Nicki Minaj to her boxing match (Image via Instagram/@theshaderoom)

Some users poked fun at the typo in her message.

Others accused her of attempting to befriend Nicki only because of the rapper's beef with Remy Ma, Shields' boyfriend's estranged wife.

Some users also commented that Nicki would not support Shields, as she is a married woman herself.

More about Claressa Shields' involvement in the feud between Remy Ma and Nicki Minaj

As per Billboard, the rift between Remy Ma and Nicki Minaj began in 2007 when a then-upcoming Nicki took subtle shots at Remy in her Dirty Money freestyle, leading to an alleged confrontation at a mixtape release party. The tension brewed for years as Remy served a six-year prison term, but it flared back up following her release in 2014.

What started as mutual praise (Remy once called Nicki "a wonderful woman" in an interview) gradually turned into lyrical warfare, with Remy dropping increasingly pointed freestyles over Nicki's beats like Only and Truffle Butter between 2014 to 2016.

Their beef reached a boiling point in February 2017, when Minaj seemingly took shots at Remy Ma in Jason Derulo's Swalla. She released a second song after two days featuring Gucci Mane, where she allegedly continued to warn Remy.

24 hours later, Remy released shETHER, a seven-minute diss track over Nas’ Ether's instrumental, in which she attacked Nicki’s credibility, relationships (including then-boyfriend Meek Mill), and her family members.

The tension resurfaced recently when Shields, Papoose's new girlfriend, attempted to drag Nicki into Remy's current marital drama.

According to Hot New Hip Hop, Shields’ stunt comes just days after Remy Ma flaunted her new relationship with musical artist Eazy The Block Captain on Instagram. Remy took a jab at Papoose, calling him out for being jealous of her happiness. She wrote:

"HE mad that I am actually smiling & laughing again. I’m not ashamed of ANYTHING I have done."

Nicki Minaj has yet to respond to Shields' invitation.

