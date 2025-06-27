“She lied to him": Defense lawyer alleges "gangster" Cassie "played" both Diddy and Kid Cudi

Defense attorney Marc Agnifilo began presenting the closing argument in Sean “Diddy” Combs’ ongoing trial on June 27, 2025. Agnifilo spoke about Diddy’s ex-girlfriend Cassie Ventura and referred to Kid Cudi’s testimony, who claimed that the dancer and actress reportedly "played" him.

Notably, Cassie Ventura and Kid Cudi were dating each other for a brief period in 2011. According to People magazine, the duo met around 3 years before they dated. It was during the time when the Empire star was going through some issues in her relationship with Sean Combs.

In his closing argument, Agnifilo seemingly addressed Ventura and Cudi’s relationship, as per the live updates from the trial shared by CNN. Speaking about Ventura, Agnifilo told jury members on the latest day of the trial:

“She played him good too. She played them both.”

According to CNN Live trial updates, Agnifilo, calling Ventura a "gangster," also referred to the burner phone allegedly used by her to speak to Kid Cudi. He alleged that Cassie was attempting to deceive both Sean Combs and Kid Cudi at the same time. He additionally pointed out to the prosecution’s claim that Cassie was scared of Diddy and dismissed the same by saying:

“Cassie’s keeping it gangster! She lied to him for a long time, over and over and over, as she had another relationship with another singer-songwriter under his nose. She’s not afraid of him.”

According to CNN, the closing argument of the defense team was delayed on the latest day of the trial. The court was reportedly waiting for the arrival of a jury member who was facing transit problems.

The closing argument of the defense began by claiming that two trials were happening. One of them addressed the witnesses, alleged conversations, and videos, and another focused on the various claims that were being made by the prosecutors.

Marc Agnifilo claimed that Diddy and Cassie Ventura were "in love"

While presenting the closing arguments in the case, Marc Agnifilo told the jury that they never ignored the charges of domestic violence against Sean Combs. Marc claimed that the defense team never attempted to challenge the accusations of Cassie Ventura or Jane in any manner, which included Ventura being reportedly hit.

According to CNN, Marc Agnifilo referenced the lawsuit filed by Cassie Ventura against Diddy around 2 years ago, where the model and singer accused Sean of rape and abuse. While the case was settled a day after it was filed, Agnifilo told the jury that Ventura emerged as the winner in the matter before it was settled.

Apart from this, Marc claimed that Sean and Cassie were not associated with the racketeering conspiracy in any manner. Agnifilo spoke up on the reality behind Sean and Cassie’s relationship by saying:

“It’s a real relationship and they were in love. Cassie’s no joke, and that why he loved her. She matched him. She was like him.”

Agnifilo stated that they might get emotional if they read the text messages featuring Sean Combs and Cassie Ventura expressing their love. Marc alleged that Ventura was not forced to be in a relationship with Sean, and she was free to leave whenever she wanted, as stated by CNN.

The prosecution presented its closing arguments in Diddy’s case on June 26, 2025. Notably, Combs is facing charges of sex trafficking, racketeering, and transportation to engage in prostitution after his arrest in September last year.

