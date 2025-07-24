"She refuse to leave the house" — DJ Akademiks claims SZA was "paralysed" following criticism for 'botched BBL' rumors

DJ Akademiks recently said that SZA was &quot;paralysed&quot; when faced with criticism. He referenced the trolling she faced after an alleged botched BBL, claiming that she wouldn't leave the house at times.SZA, whose real name is Solána Imani Rowe, recently had a spat with Nicki Minaj on X. DJ Akademiks, whose real name is Livingston George Allen, took Nicki's side, which led to Rowe blocking him.In a live stream, shared by Akademiks TV on July 23, Allen says about SZA:“Online criticism from people she doesn’t know will paralyse her… a story that after one of the ‘botched BBL’ she got, fans and people were roasting it, they were posting everywhere, she refused to leave the house, wouldn’t record music and just paralysed.&quot;&quot;What Nicki is hitting at here is she’s really insecure,&quot; he added. &quot;Reason why she was crying for 2 days and didn’t record because she was in her feelings ‘coz I said me and SZA got the same body type. Her doctor just cuts the fat off her back and puts it in her butt. All I’m saying is that me and these b*tches, we’re the same people.&quot;The popular streamer continued talking about the Kill Bill singer's doctors and continued to liken her body type to his own.Also Read: “Feels like an extra crash out” — Rory Farrell reacts to Nicki Minaj’s online rant against SZA stretching for “four days”What did DJ Akademiks say on Nicki Minaj's spat with SZA?66th GRAMMY Awards - Show (Image Source: Getty)Nicki Minaj first took multiple digs at TDE (Top Dawg Entertainment) and Punch via X earlier this month. This led to SZA, who is associated with TDE, tweeting:&quot;Mercury retrograde.. don't take the bait lol silly goose.&quot;Nicki responded, writing:&quot;Go draw your freckles back on bookie... Liar liar pants on fire. Sounding like a fkng dead dog...&quot;Rowe clapped back, writing:&quot;I don't give a f*ck bout none of that weird sh*t you popping...&quot;Also Read: &quot;None of us wanted to sing those s**t lyrics&quot; — Nicki Minaj claims she and Beyoncé argued over SZA's written portion of &quot;Feeling Myself&quot;The two singers exchanged multiple tweets after this as well. On July 15, DJ Akademiks shared his thoughts on the feud and took Nicki's side, tweeting (via Hot New Hip Hop):&quot;Nicki on bad timing recently. She ain’t lying either …..everybody just too scared to say the s**t she saying trust.&quot;He added in another post:&quot;Im on vacation imma mind my business for now… but tbh… im side eyeing everyone who critical of Nicki Minaj recently…. She only been exposing the demons of this industry. If u against her u probably sold ur soul!&quot;DJ Akademiks then posted a tweet showing that SZA has blocked him on X.After Nicki's barrage of tweets slamming her, Rowe had put out a blanket post, writing:&quot;I get bullied by millions online every day then step my ass out onna packed stadium tour where ppl show me REAL love . IN REAL LIFE . My parents are healthy and I’m the most successful I ever been . GET SOME F*CKING PERSPECTIVE n BARK AT THE WALL !!!&quot;The Snooze singer isn't the only one to have faced heavy criticism from Nicki Minaj in recent times. The latter has slammed the likes of Jay-Z and Megan Thee Stallion through X in recent months as well.Also Read: Nicki Minaj alleges Jay Z has exhibited signs of jealousy and hate and has been “stopping bags behind the scenes”