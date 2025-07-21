“Feels like an extra crash out” — Rory Farrell reacts to Nicki Minaj’s online rant against SZA stretching for “four days”

Rory Farrell reacted to the ongoing online feud between Nicki Minaj and SZA on the July 20 episode of the New Rory &amp; Mal podcast.The feud began on July 15, when the Super Bass rapper called out hip-hop artist and Top Dawg Entertainment (TDE) President Terrence &quot;Punch&quot; Henderson on X, referring to him as a &quot;tiny d**k executive&quot; and accusing him of &quot;bullying&quot; her for &quot;no reason.&quot;&quot;So glad I have proof of being bullied by AND being lied on by a man PUBLICLY on a platform I use for my JOB; after I rejected his business proposition on more than one occasion,&quot; Nicki added.For context, Punch was SZA's longtime manager, and the singer is signed to Top Dawg Entertainment.Although Punch did not respond to the Anaconda hitmaker, SZA tweeted shortly after, seemingly throwing a jab at Nicki. That's when the feud started to heat up.&quot;Mercury retrograde .. don’t take the bait lol silly goose,&quot; SZA tweeted.During the podcast, co-hosts Mal and Rory were joined by Executive Podcast Producer Demaris Giscombe to discuss the situation. Demaris argued that Nicki Minaj's frequent online rants have damaged her reputation, especially considering the high level of admiration she earned as the &quot;greatest female rapper of all time.&quot;She added that viewers no longer pay attention to her rants because they are frequent and have become routine.&quot;When Jay-Z went on his one long rant on Twitter, it was the biggest thing on Twitter. You know what I'm saying? Because he never does that. This is so regular now. It's become so regular that people just kind of brush it off now. It's not an important thing anymore. It's like Niki ranting again,&quot; Demaris added.In response, Rory stated that even by Nicki's standards, this current situation feels like a meltdown, noting that it was the fourth day of the feud when they recorded the podcast on July 17.&quot;This feels like an extra crash out even for Nikki. We going on four days right now of the same s**t over and over, too. It's not like new information,&quot; Rory stated.Mal also weighed in, stating that Nicki's tweets show that she had been holding a lot of frustration toward SZA for a while and finally let it out.&quot;The energy behind these tweets that I'm reading from Niki is definitely feels like she's been a lot of this is sh*t that's been building up and sh*t that she's been holding in for some time and she just finally found the moment to just like really go off.&quot;Nicki Minaj asks Florida congresswoman for support after receiving alleged threatsOn July 18, Nicki Minaj re-posted a livestream clip from MackWop, an associate of Top Dawg Entertainment. In her repost, the rapper tagged the FBI, asking whether MackWop's comments could be considered a threat.During the livestream, MackWop remarked:&quot;Hey, Nicki, relax, relax before you get put in a blender like your boy did.&quot;The 42-year-old rapper continued to call out MackWop, asking if he had just threatened her.&quot;@MackWop did you just threaten to harm me? @FBI I want this man investigated right away,&quot; she tweeted.Minaj then tagged Florida congresswoman Anna Paulina Luna, expressing her desire to see MackWop prosecuted.&quot;@RepLuna this man just publicly threatened me. I’ve notified the FBI &amp; CIA. I want this thug locked up &amp; I’m ready to talk about everything these ppl have done to me,&quot; Nicki Minaj wrote.Congresswoman Luna promptly responded, asking the Side to Side rapper to call her cell and assuring her that she would refer the situation to law enforcement.&quot;Please text my cell, I will forward this to law enforcement immediately. Threats of violence and assassination should be taken very seriously. Hope you’re ok, we’ll talk soon @NICKIMINAJ,&quot; Luna wrote.In a follow-up post, Luna stated that she had spoken directly with Nicki Minaj and assured her that authorities would do &quot;everything [they] can&quot; for her safety. She emphasized that they consider the threats of violence and assassination &quot;very seriously,&quot; adding that RICO is &quot;illegal.&quot;&quot;I am deeply concerned that there has been unchecked corruption within certain aspects of the rap industry. Artists should be respected and not afraid of managers, labels, etc.&quot;Earlier this month, Nicki Minaj also appeared to take aim at rapper Jay Z and Megan Thee Stallion in online remarks.