"Smart investment" — Netizens react to Megan Thee Stallion revealing she is opening her own Popeyes as she visits the construction site

Singer Megan Thee Stallion recently revealed that she is reportedly opening her own store of the popular fried chicken brand Popeyes. She took to Instagram on April 29 and uploaded a video of her visiting the construction site.

In the video, she was seen walking through the site, revealing to fans a glimpse of the construction process.

"Okay, so today we are visiting my Popeyes before it opens... It's just bones, but in a few months it'll be chickens... Oh, look what I got. That's how you catch a hottie... Oh my god. I'm scared… So this is like the regular window, and then this is the pickup window… I'm going to come make some sh*t hot," the singer is heard saying throughout the clip.

She also talked about making breakfast options available at the store.

"Okay, let's talk about the business. We need to make breakfast at Popeyes," she commented.

Once the video was re-uploaded on the platform by The Shade Room, it garnered netizens' attention, who praised the singer for her efforts. One user said that the investment idea was really smart.

A netizen reacted to Megan opening her own Popeyes (Image via Instagram/@theshaderoom)

Many also reacted in a similar fashion, commending Megan on her new business venture.

Several netizens reacted to Megan opening her own Popeyes (Image via Instagram/@theshaderoom)

Meanwhile, others seemed more focused on the food as they hoped that Megan would create her own menu.

Netizens reacted to Megan opening her own Popeyes (Image via Instagram/@theshaderoom)

Megan Thee Stallion is looking to open her own Popeyes

Megan Thee Stallion is making headlines for her business idea. The 30-year-old singer recently shared a video on Instagram on Tuesday, April 29, of herself strolling through a construction site that will soon be her own store of Popeyes. She wore blue denim cargo trousers and a white crop top for the event.

The caption of the post read:

"MY VERY OWN @popeyes IS OPENING THIS SUMMER HOTTIES 🔥🔥🔥🔥 I just visited my location while she's still just bones ❤️‍🔥🐔 This is abt to be THEE LITTEST Popeyes ever"

The artist was decked up in layers of bracelets and necklaces, brown clogs, and a bright orange construction hat covered in a sticker that read "Hottie." In the video, Megan Thee Stallion discussed the positions of the pickup window, regular window, and the kitchen with a group of employees.

The footage also featured a man who was heard describing the presence of "speakers all over the place."

Megan also posed for photos in front of a floor plan and with a bright orange extinguisher after exploring the area further.

As per Hot 97's April 20 report, Megan Thee Stallion recently gave fans an idea of what to expect from her next project on a recent TikTok Live.

She revealed that she is very particular about her collaborations.

"I only want to do features with people that I feel like either one, I haven’t done a feature with yet, and two, like that I listen to on my own time…People I actually, ya know, like f*ck with," she commented.

However, she did reveal Doechii as a probable collaborator.

Megan Thee Stallion and Popeyes have previously worked together in 2021 to develop the limited-edition dip that had Aleppo pepper, cider vinegar, and honey.

