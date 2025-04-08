 "So he been rich his whole life" — Internet reacts to Cam'ron revealing his family owns Roscoe’s Chicken N Waffles

The internet is abuzz after rapper Cam'ron casually dropped a significant revelation in a recent interview — that his family owns the iconic Roscoe's House of Chicken' N Waffles restaurant chain.

On April 6, 2025, during a recent episode of the It Is What It Is podcast, an American rapper named Cameron Ezike Giles revealed that he has family ties with Roscoe's House of Chicken' N Waffles' owner.

As a result, many users on X reflected on the news in disbelief, suggesting that the rapper had come from a wealthy family but still chose to live a challenging lifestyle rather than take advantage of his family's wealth.

"So he been rich his whole life and just chose to be a hood dangerous n*gga?!?? Cam u crazy n*gga loo," one commented.

A user on X commented (Image via X/@Justlookin64918)

Moreover, some users on X suggested that real wealth is always generational money and praised Cam for sharing his family story. While some indicated that they enjoy eating at Roscoe's House of Chicken' N Waffles —

"Real wealth is generational. Much love for sharing your family's story and reminding us of the power in building and maintaining legacy," a user on X commented.

"I'm mad they closed the one on Lake Ave in Pasadena… 😞," a second user wrote.

"Love me some Roscoe's but Harlem definitely has some dope chicken and waffle spots as well 🍗," a third user wrote.

In addition, many users seemingly mocked the rapper Cam'ron, suggesting that he must have owned many restaurants now. Also, some indicated that the rappers pretend to be broke but are not that poor —

"Ask Cam how many Golden Corral restaurants he own lol. They been getting to it," a user commented.

"Rappers so fake bruh, these niggaz acted like they grew up poor and everybody was broke. Foh!," one more commented.

"He always gave off rich kid who wanted to act hood," a third user wrote.

As of now, the rapper, Cam'ron, has not yet reflected on the reactions online.

Cam'ron surprises fans with family ties to Roscoe's House of Chicken' N Waffles:

Cam'ron (Image via Johnny Nunez/WireImage)

On Sunday, April 6, 2025, during his podcast appearance on It Is What It Is with the co-hosts Ma$e and Treasure "Stat Baby" Wilson, Cam'ron reflected on his generational wealth and family business.

During the discussion, Cam suggested that he does not talk about his family owning the chain because he thought it might not be relevant —

"My family owns Roscoe's Chicken and Waffles. I never really bring it up, 'cause I just didn't think it was necessary. But yeah, that's us," Cam said.

Furthermore, Cam'ron implied that his revelation might stir some frustration among Californians, who view Roscoe's House of Chicken' N Waffles as a local institution.

However, he pointed out that the Harlem native's ownership of the iconic restaurant chain could also make it relevant to Harlem, broadening its cultural significance —

"I know everybody in California be like, 'Yo, that's our sh*t, that's our sh*t. Roscoe's Chicken' N Waffles is absolutely a California thing. But if y'all didn't know, some Harlem n*ggas own it, my family," Cam added.

This is not the first rapper, Cam'ron, to talk about his family owning the restaurant chain. In May 2023, Cam posted a picture of himself with his uncle, who owns the chain, on Instagram.

In the caption, Cam'ron suggested that the founder of the food chain is from Harlem and is his uncle —

"Fun fact: would you believe me if I told you that the owner/founder of Roscoes chicken and Waffles was from Harlem? And that he's my uncle?!… nah I wouldn't believe me either. Oh well 🤷🏾‍♂️ What up uncle herb and Warren. New location opening up in San Diego this summer," Cam wrote.

Also, during the podcast, Cam revealed that his family's food chain business, which has six locations in Los Angeles, is planning to open a new spot in San Diego and 20 more openings in Mexico City.

Although the timing has not yet been confirmed, no one from the food chain's team has confirmed the claim.

About the author Alishba Memon Alishba Memon, a seasoned trends celebrity writer at Sportskeeda, boasts over 5 years of content writing experience. With a strong focus on SaaS, marketing, and automation, Alishba brings a wealth of expertise to her role. Her dynamic approach to content creation reflects a deep understanding of industry trends, making her a valuable contributor in both sports and technology spheres. Know More