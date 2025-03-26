Cam'ron goes ballistic on Doc Rivers for defensive comments comparing him to historic NFL losers

American rapper Cam'ron went ballistic on Milwaukee Bucks coach Doc Rivers for saying he wasn't getting credit for taking teams to 3-1 in the first place. The rapper expressed his thoughts on the Bucks coach's statements on Wednesday's episode of "Come And Talk 2 Me" podcast.

In his roast, the rapper compared Rivers to the 90s Buffalo Bills with Jim Kelly who are infamous for reaching four Super Bowls but failing to get the job done.

"N***** don't blow poor 3-1 leads," Cam'ron said. "You know you sound like ... and they are actually better than what you did. Its the Buffalo Bills in the 90's with Jim Kelly when they went to four straight Super Bowls, congrats but you didn't get the job done."

Cam'ron continued roasting Doc Rivers and said he could not stand by him despite liking him. He also mentioned that the only ring Rivers won with the Celtics in 2008 was with Kevin Garnett, Paul Pierce, Ray Allen and Rajon Rondo. The rapper remarked that Rivers should have won more championships with that amazing team.

He remarked that Kobe Bryant and Pau Gasol snatched one championship from Rivers in 2010 when his squad was better than the Lakers that season and were heavily favored to win that series.

What did Doc Rivers say to defend himself from the criticism of blowing three 3-1 playoff leads in his career?

Doc Rivers is one of the most well-respected coaches in the NBA world. However, the Milwaukee Bucks coach has only one championship to showcase as his achievement.

In a conversation with Marc J. Spears from Andscape earlier this month, the Bucks coach issued defensive statements against the criticism he received for blowing three 3-1 playoff leads in his career.

"It is what it is," Rivers said to Spears. "It’s part of my legacy. There’s nothing I can do about it. I got a team that was an eight seed up 3-1. That is coaching. That is not bad coaching. No one tells a real story. And I’m fine with that. It’s unfair in some ways. I don’t get enough credit for getting the three wins. I get credit for losing."

Rivers is currently coaching the Milwaukee Bucks, who hold the fifth seed in the Eastern Conference standings. Rivers replaced Adrian Griffin as the Bucks coach last season and it went horribly for them. The Bucks ended the season with a 49-33 record and were eliminated in the playoffs' first round by the Indiana Pacers.

However, the 2024-25 season has been good for the Bucks as they have a 40-31 record and have shown potential to make the playoffs without participating in the Play-in Tournament.

