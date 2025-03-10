Doc Rivers makes his feelings clear after Giannis Antetokounmpo's Bucks get swept 4-0 by Cavaliers: "Watching their trust over ours offensively"

Doc Rivers was candid about Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks' getting swept 4-0 by the top-seeded Cleveland Cavaliers in the regular season. The Cavs notched up a comprehensive 112-100 win over the Bucks at the Fiserv Forum on Sunday.

Speaking to the reporters after the loss, head coach Rivers was critical of the team's offensive performance. Per The Athletic's Eric Nehm:

"Just watching their trust over ours offensively. It will jump off the screen when our guys watch it."

Milwaukee struggled for a major portion of the contest and won just one out if the four quarters. They had no answer to the Cavs starters, all of whom were in double digits. Damian Lillard (22 points, five rebounds, and four assists), and Giannis Antetokounmpo (30 points and nine rebounds) were the lone bright spots for the Bucks. It was one of those performances where their two-way plays dipped against an in-form side.

"We're just overthinking": Giannis Antetokounmpo reacts to the Cavs sweeping the Bucks

Giannis Antetokounmpo expressed his frustration when addressing the loss to Cleveland. He attributed the loss to the Bucks overthinking during the contest.

“I feel like we had a lot of opportunity to play one-to-one but came you know with the mindset of trying to move the ball more side to side, get everybody involved and I think at times we’re just overthinking."

He urged the team to continue to do what they were doing when the side was propping up wins. Milwaukee are placed fourth in the East with a 36-27 record and is on a two-game losing streak.

Up next, they head to Indiana to play the Pacers and return home for a three-game home stretch. With the regular season entering the business end, only time will tell if the Bucks can regroup and finish in the top five.

