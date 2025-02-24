"Symbolism and revolution cannot be spoken in the same word" — Charleston White calls Kendrick Lamar's Super Bowl performance "bullsh*t"

The internet personality Charleston White has ignited debate with his sharp criticism of Kendrick Lamar's Super Bowl LVIII halftime performance.

Ad

On February 23, 2025, comedian Charleston White appeared on the SayCheese! YouTube show. During the conversation, he shared his thoughts on Kendrick Lamar's Super Bowl LVIII halftime performance, suggesting his performance did not meet expectations.

He also expressed his views on the relationship between symbolism and revolution, asserting that the two should not be conflated —

"I thought it was a bullsh*t performance. Symbolism and revolution can not be spoke in the same word," White said.

Ad

Trending

His comments were in response to Lamar's Super Bowl performance on February 9, 2025, at the Caesars Superdome in New Orleans.

Charleston White weighs in on Kendrick Lamar's Super Bowl performance:

Expand Tweet

Ad

On Sunday, February 23, 2025, during an episode of SayCheese!, Charleston White shared his views on Kendrick Lamar's performance. The comedian argued that actual change stems from concrete actions rather than abstract concepts or symbolism, referencing Lamar's performance —

"N*gga revolution is about action. It ain't no mutherf*ckin about some secret puzzle you have to understand the hidden concepts and precepts being dropped symbolism is a masonic. The masons kind of sh*t, putting sh*t in symbols... The revolution has never been about symbolism," White said.

Ad

The comedian further compared performing at the Super Bowl to a "slave" being invited to a prestigious event, required to perform in front of influential individuals, their families, and friends —

"And let me just say this, performing at a Super Bowl is like the slave is being invited to the front of the mansion, to be at the front yard and get to perform, in front of masa, his family and friends while they sit on a porch and you all in the front," White added.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

This is not the first time Charleston White has commented on Kendrick Lamar's Super Bowl performance.

On February 10, 2025, a viral video of White circulated online, shared by @charlestonwhyt on X, in which he claimed that Drake has a superior rap sense compared to Lamar, following his Super Bowl performance —

"Let me just say this, Drake way better. He way better rapping. I know his song, I never heard a n*gga in Texas pull up bumping Kendrick sh*t. Nothing. We like, as much as I don't like that n*gga. Come on, I was just going against the grain. But come on, let's be frank," White said.

Ad

One more time, on September 11, 2025, during an interview with Flavors, Charleston White discussed Kendrick Lamar's music and rapping style. He suggested that Lamar's music does not resonate with the soul of the South —

"His music don't touch the souls of the South… I ain't never heard no one say hey man bump that Kendrick. I don heard them say bump that Drake," White said.

Ad

Ad

The Compton artist Kendrick Lamar has not responded to White's remarks this time or in the past. Likewise, Drake has remained silent on the matter.

Additionally, White has never suggested that he has an open feud with Lamar; he has shared his opinions on the music.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback