Serena Williams once refused to shift the responsibility for her heartbreaking loss at the 2015 US Open. The American made the remarks after Canadian singer Drake was blamed as the cause for her defeat.

Ad

Williams was trying to make history with her campaign the 2015 US Open, entering the Major as the top seed and three-time defending champion. Having triumphed at the Australian Open, French Open, and Wimbledon earlier that year, the American was aiming to achieve the calendar Slam and match Steffi Graf's record of 22 Major titles.

Serena Williams appeared on course to accomplish the remarkable feat, beating Bethanie Mattek-Sands, Madison Keys, and her sister Venus Williams to advance to the semifinals of the New York Major. However, Roberta Vinci pulled off a stunning 2-6, 6-4, 6-4 upset over the American to book her place in the final, where she eventually lost to Flavia Pennetta.

Ad

Trending

Interestingly, tennis fans on social media were quick to blame Drake for Williams' shock loss, accusing the Canadian rapper of distracting the then-World No. 1. Drake had been supporting the American from the stands during her clash with Vinci.

However, Serena Williams came to Drake's defense, firmly stating that it was unfair to blame the singer. In a 2016 interview with Glamour, the American asserted that winning or losing was ultimately in her hands and insisted that no one else should be held responsible.

Ad

"No. I don’t think that was fair. I’m the one who’s playing, who’s making mistakes or making winners. I’m not one to blame anyone else for anything. And I don’t think anyone else should either. I played a really good opponent that day. And I wasn’t at my best," she said.

Ad

"I carry the loss" - Serena Williams on viewing US Open 2015 defeat as a 'learning experience'

Serena Williams - Source: Getty

During the same interview, Serena Williams disclosed that she regarded her devastating loss at the 2015 US Open as a lesson to work harder and identify the mistakes she made during the contest.

Ad

The American also opened up about the inspiring message shared by her then-coach Patrick Mouratoglou and highlighted the need to regard the defeat as a "learning experience."

"I work harder. I study to see where I went wrong. But I carry the loss. My coach has said to me, "When you win a match or a tournament, you don’t even think about it—the very next minute you’re like, 'Now I’ve got to focus on Wimbledon.' You should take the losses the same way." I need to look at those losses as learning experiences," Williams said.

Serena Williams eventually won her 22nd Grand Slam title at the 2016 Wimbledon Championships and clinched her 23rd and final Major at the 2017 Australian Open before her retirement at the 2022 US Open.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Is Serena Williams a Jehovah's Witness? Why American legend doesn't celebrate birthdays or Christmas