Will Kendrick Lamar get paid for 2025 Super Bowl halftime show? Everything we know so far

Kendrick Lamar, a 20-time Grammy Award winner and one of the most respected rappers in the game, will headline the 2025 Super Bowl halftime show. With Lamar set to perform an array of hits, let's look at how much he'll earn from his 2025 Super Bowl halftime show performance.

Will Kendrick Lamar get paid for the 2025 Super Bowl halftime show?

According to The Independent, Kendrick Lamar will not be compensated for his Super Bowl halftime performance. However, the report states that the NFL will cover all the expenses involved in the halftime performance.

A representative of the NFL confirmed to The Independent that:

"The NFL covers all costs associated with the Halftime show and does pay the halftime performers' union scale for Lamar's crew".

However, that's not to say Lamar's presence on the stage will not benefit his brand. The Campton-born superstar's performance will be viewed by over 100 million worldwide, which could do wonders for his brand.

A recent example of an artist experiencing the Super Bowl is Rihanna. The Barbadian singer saw her Fenty Beauty sales rise and renewed interest in her musical catalog. Her megahit "Umbrella" reportedly saw a 640% increase in streams.

It won't be surprising to see Lamar's tracks see a similar increase after Super Bowl 2025.

Is Kendrick Lamar the first rapper to perform at the Super Bowl halftime show?

No, Kendrick Lamar isn't the first rapper to perform at the Super Bowl. There have been several rappers to grace the stage of the biggest game in American football.

Here's a look at the rappers that graced the big stage before Lamar:

Nelly - Super Bowl 2001 and 2004

Diddy - Super Bowl 2004

M.I.A - Super Bowl 2012

Missy Elliott - Super Bowl 2012

Travis Scott - Super Bowl 2019

Big Boi - Super Bowl 2019

Dr. Dre - Super Bowl 2022

Snoop Dogg - Super Bowl 2022

Eminem - Super Bowl 2022

50 Cent - Super Bowl 2022

Kendrick Lamar - Super Bowl 2022 and 2025

Ludacris - Super Bowl 2024

Lil Jon - Super Bowl 2024

Dr. Dre and Snoop Dogg were the first rappers to headline the Super Bowl halftime show.

