Ranking 5 most watched Super Bowl halftime shows ft. Rihanna's performance in 2023

The Super Bowl's popularity continues to grow as one of the most-watched television events in the United States. Also, the Super Bowl halftime performance has evolved into the largest concert in the world every year, with some musical performers garnering a bigger spotlight during halftime than the actual game.

In a much-anticipated performance at Super Bowl LIX, SZA will join Kendrick Lamar, who will be the main attraction during the halftime show this year. Let's see which five halftime shows in Super Bowl history have attracted the most viewers prior to this year's game.

Top five most-watched Super Bowl halftime performances

5) Super Bowl 50 (Coldplay featuring Beyoncé and Bruno Mars with Mark Ronson) - 115.5 million viewers

Both Beyonce and Bruno Mars, who had been the main acts of Super Bowls XLVII and XLVIII, respectively, took the stage with Coldplay at the Super 50 halftime show.

Popular songs like "Yellow," "Paradise," "Viva la Vida" and "Fix You" were among those performed during that year's event, which attracted 115.5 million viewers.

4) Super Bowl LI (Lady Gaga) - 117.5 million viewers

The New England Patriots' incredible turnaround from a 25-point deficit to triumph over the Atlanta Falcons in overtime made Super Bowl LI an unforgettable event from start to finish. But with her exuberant, high-flying performance, Lady Gaga also ensured that the fun continued into halftime.

Hits like "Poker Face," "Paparazzi," "Bad Romance" and "Just Dance" were all part of Gaga's setlist at NRG Stadium in Houston, a performance that garnered 117.5 million views. Fireworks burst throughout the stadium as Gaga's performance ended, and she leaped from the stage to grab a football.

3) Super Bowl XLIX (Katy Perry) - 121 million viewers

With 121 million views, Katy Perry's 2015 Super Bowl halftime act is the third most-watched ever. Singing "Roar," she rode a big lion puppet to the stage, after which she sang some of her other hits, including "Firework" while being pulled through the air.

Lenny Kravitz, Missy Elliott and the Arizona State University Sun Devil Marching Band also appeared during the concert.

2) Super Bowl LVII (Rihanna) - 121 million viewers

Rihanna showed off her baby bump at the 2023 Super Bowl halftime show at Arizona Cardinals' State Farm Stadium. At the time, she was expecting her second child with A$AP Rocky. It will always be remembered as the groundbreaking halftime show pregnancy announcement.

That year, Rihanna performed the full halftime show by herself. She squeezed 12 tracks into the set list, including No. 1 hits, such as "Only Girl," "We Found Love," "Rude Boy" and "Work."

1) Super Bowl LVIII (Usher) - 123.4 million viewers

In front of the lively audience at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Usher delivered a mix of classics, notably "Caught Up," "U Got It Bad," "Love In This Club" and more, during the 2024 Super Bowl Halftime Show.

He also surprised many by bringing Alicia Keys on stage to perform "If I Ain't Got You" and "My Boo" together. This was followed by a stunning guitar solo by H.E.R.

Ludacris and Lil Jon also performed in what is currently the longest Super Bowl halftime performance in history.

