"That Argentina jersey move, iconic moment for real" — Internet reacts to Tate McRae sharing photos of her Lollapalooza performance crowd

Netizens have responded to Tate McRae sharing a photo of the massive crowd that gathered during her Lollapalooza set in Argentina on Sunday, March 23. This year's edition of the festival took place from March 21 to March 23 at the Hipódromo de San Isidro. The event hosted over 100,000 fans daily and featured headliners such as Justin Timberlake, Shawn Mendes, Olivia Rodrigo, Tate McRae, Teddy Swims, and Zedd.

During her performance, McRae was seen wearing an Argentina jersey. Although it was not an official one, it was customized and adorned with sparkles. The jersey featured the iconic number 10, which is currently worn by eight-time Ballon d'Or winner Lionel Messi.

Over the years, the number 10 jersey has been associated with some of the greatest Argentine football players in history, including Diego Maradona, Juan Román Riquelme, Pablo Aimar, and Alfredo Di Stéfano, among others.

After her concert, Tate McRae took to Instagram to share photos of the enormous crowd at the Hipódromo de San Isidro during her set.

The post was shared by multiple pop culture handles on X, and many netizens have reacted to it.

Among them, @Bru3eTweets raved about McRae wearing the Argentina jersey, writing:

"Tate McRae absolutely ate at Lolla Argentina 🔥 Crowd was insane—she knew exactly what she was doing with that Argentina jersey move. Iconic moment for real."

"Wow, that crowd is massive! I mean, it looks like a sea of excitement out there. What do you think the energy was like with all those fans?" a user asked.

What an insane crowd! She’s on fire! #LollapaloozaArgentina," another raved.

"Honestly, at this point, she could sneeze into a mic and the crowd would harmonize it into a platinum single," a user quipped.

However, some netizens claimed that the crowd had primarily gathered to see Shawn Mendes, who was also scheduled to perform on the same day.

"FUN FACT. that crowd was ACTUALLY there for Shawn Mendes who was headlining the event. He was even given 10 extra minutes on stage cause he was in such high demand to perform. But Pop Crave won’t post about him unless they can spread rumours about his sexuality and take advantage," a user commented.

"Let’s be clear they are there for the festival. She didn’t sell all them tickets lol," another wrote.

"hey look like the crumbs in the bottom of the taki bag," joked a fan.

Others defended McRae.

"“She didnt sell those” OK?? they were there?? Watching her?? Who tf cares if she didn’t sell them she still was able to pull this MASSIVE CROWD. Stay mad," @AYESHAEROTICA wrote.

"No one has ever looked this charming in Argentina kit," another opined.

"That's an insane crowd! Tate McRae's energy must've been electric up there," a user posted .

McRae's performance at the Lollapalooza Festival 2025 in Argentina was part of her ongoing Miss Possessive world tour, which began in Mexico City on March 18. The songstress will perform 83 shows in total before it comes to an end on November 8 in Inglewood, California.

Tate McRae hails two chart-toppers by Taylor Swift and Ariana Grande as the "perfect" songs

"Wetten, dass...?" Live Show From Friedrichshafen - Source: Getty

Tate McRae recently hailed Style by Taylor Swift and Into You by Ariana Grande as the two "perfect" songs. In an interview with Jake Shane on his YouTube show, Therapuss (which was released on February 20, 2025), McRae was asked to name a track that would force even a non-Swiftie to change their stance on Swift's music.

McRae named her favorite Taylor Swift song while also giving a nod to Ariana Grande:

"I mean 1989 is my shizz. Wildest Dreams and Style are the perfect songs to me. Style and Into You by Ariana are the two perfect pop songs. Those two I think are actually perfect."

Later in the interview, McRae also shared how Taylor Swift's Folklore song, The 1, helped her cope with a breakup:

"I would also play The 1. I love that song. When I went through a breakup, that was the song I played on repeat. Like that song made me sob," she said.

Expand Tweet

Tate McRae released her third studio album, So Close To What, on February 21. The album was preceded by three singles - It's Ok I'm Ok, Sports Car, and 2 Hands.

