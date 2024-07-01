"That note wasn't meant for you" - Fans left disappointed with Marsha Ambrosius over her Usher tribute at BET Awards 2024 

English singer and songwriter Marsha Ambrosius was among the several artists who paid tribute to American singer, songwriter, and dancer Usher at the 2024 BET Awards on the night of June 30.

The Floetry member took to the stage midway through the tribute and sang Usher's 2004 hit single Superstar from the 2004 fourth album Confessions Pt. 2. However, her performance seems to have fallen short of expectations.

In the wake of the now-viral video, the internet is sharing their disappointment, especially with regards to Marsha Ambrosius’ opening note. Here are some of the criticisms from X.

“Marsha Marsha Marsha… that note wasn’t meant for you,” a person wrote.

“I’m high or Marsha’s first note sounded INSANE?!” another person wrote.

“They called Marsha Ambrosius for that one note??????” one person asked.

“Now who the h*ll let Marsha do Superstar?” a netizen asked.

“Whoever picked Marsha Ambrosius for this Usher tribute, please come to the front real quick. I gotta a question,” another netizen wrote.

“Marsha Ambrosius wrong for that note,” an individual wrote.

“Why did Marsha Ambrosius even attempt that note?” another individual asked.

Besides labeling Ambrosius’ Usher homage as disappointing, the internet also claimed that the entire tribute was underwhelming, with some even adding that it needed male presence and in some cases guest appearances from the Coming Home crooner himself.

Names of Chris Brown, Durand Bernarr, DIXSOn, Eric Bellinger, Vedo, Avery Wilson, and Josh Levi were thrown around online as some of the male singers who could have paid a seemingly better tribute to Usher.

All female artists joined Marsha Ambrosius for the 2024 BET Award Usher tribute

On Sunday night, Usher received the Lifetime Achievement Award at the 2024 BET Awards from L.A. Reid and Babyface at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles. Prior to this honor, veteran music producers Jimmy Jam and Terry Lewis introduced a group of female-only singers, who took to the stage to offer him tribute for his music career spanning three decades.

The homage began with Childish Gambino’s acoustic rendition of Usher’s U Don’t Have To Call, who was joined by Keke Palmer towards the second half of the song. Later, Palmer performed a solo of Usher’s You Make Me Wanna and imitated the icon’s dance moves and music video antics.

Coco Jones followed her up with her version of There Goes My Baby with the audience and Usher joining her for a sing-along. Some of the others who took to the stage after this were Ambrosius with Superstar, Summer Walker with Good Good, Chloe with Good Kisser, and Tinashe with Nice & Slow.

Teyana Taylor and Victoria Monet appeared next to perform a duet of Bad Girl. Latto wrapped up the 17-minute tribute set by singing Yeah! as the rest of them joined her back on stage.

Notably, the 45-year-old Usher also received the Best Male R&B/ Pop Artist Award at the 2024 BET Awards night aside from the Lifetime Achievement Award.

