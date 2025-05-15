“That’s what you call hobipower” — Fans in awe after NASA quotes BTS j-hope’s ‘Sweet Dreams’ lyrics to caption Seoul city lights from orbit

On May 14, 2025, NASA shared a photo of Seoul from space on Instagram and quoted a line from BTS j-hope's song Sweet Dreams to highlight it.

“Sweet dreams come after hours,” part of the caption of the recent post by NASA.

The shot was clicked while the ISS flew over South Korea on April 25, 2025. At that time, the space station was about 259 miles (417 kilometers) above Earth. The image shows the capital illuminated after dark. The most concentrated lighting is near the Han River, which cuts across the city.

The image served as an example of how Earth is documented from space. Supporters couldn’t contain their excitement over the unforeseen shoutout.

“That’s what you call hobipower” an X user commented.

Many said they felt proud seeing NASA share a lyric from Sweet Dreams by j-hope, calling it "cute."

"Yassss! ‘Sweet dreams’ is the perfect serenade for NASA’s shot of Seoul! Lovely nod to the song by j-hope 💜✨🎶," a fan remarked.

"This is so cute 🥹," a viewer noted.

"Mhmmm the universe is aligning for that reunion 😌," a netizen said.

Some even joked that NASA is secretly part of ARMY too!

"At this point I'm hoping the person behind their social media is an ARMY. Isn't it crazy how a lot of the work the boys have put out, either solo or OT7, fits NASA's work perfectly. I'm looking at you 134340 (Pluto)," a user mentioned.

"NASA is a secret member of ARMY 🤭💜 ," a person shared.

"🗣 "Tell me you're an ARMY, without telling me you're an ARMY" 💜 <3," another fan added.

BTS' j-hope reportedly set to drop new album soon

BTS’ j-hope is reportedly gearing up to drop a fresh physical record sometime between late June and early July 2025. The update surfaced via South Korean outlet Hankyung on May 12, quoting Hyundai Motor Securities’ forecast of a midsummer launch for his next release.

"j-hope's physical album release is expected in June and July," researcher Kim Hyeon-yong of Hyndai Motor Securities stated.

The album’s reported timing aligns with the wrap-up of his solo tour, HOPE ON THE STAGE, which ends with two shows in South Korea. The final performances are slated for June 13 and 14 at Goyang Stadium in Gyeonggi Province, with the last concert following BTS’s debut anniversary.

Alongside the tour’s closing stretch, the Chicken Noodle Soup singer will also roll out his debut solo exhibit titled AND WHAT? The showcase is set to open on May 30 and will run through June 22 at AK Plaza in Seoul’s Hongdae district.

It will take place on the top floor of a complex based in Donggyo-dong, Mapo-gu. Tickets went on sale April 29 at 11 am KST through Interpark Ticket. This exhibition marks Hobi's first standalone gallery event since BTS’ debut, offering a deeper look into his visual and creative work.

Talks of BTS j-hope's third single have surfaced online, possibly continuing the streak after past releases like on the street (with J. Cole), i wonder…, SHE’S FINE, I Don’t Know, lock/unlock, NEURON (with Yoonmirae and Gaeko), what if… (dance mix), Sweet Dreams, and MONA LISA. Official details about the album’s name or full tracklist remain unconfirmed as of now.

