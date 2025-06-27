"Thats definitely his daughter" — Internet reacts to North West channeling her dad Kanye West during her fit check

On Friday, June 27, 2025, a fit-check interview of North West, the teenage daughter of Kanye West and Kim Kardashian, was posted on X by @nojumper. In the video clip, North was seen dressed in a shirt, loose pants, and sneakers, accessorized by vibrant blue braids that reached her knees. She was asked about the cost of her overall look by YouTuber Chris Too Smoove.

As Smoove asked the 12-year-old about the price of her shades, jewelry, outfit, and sneakers one by one, she responded with "I don't know" every single time.

No Jumper's X handle placed North West's clip next to an old interview of her father, Kanye West. In the old clip, Donda rapper responded to Chris Too Smoove's questions in a similar manner as his daughter.

The tweet has since gone viral, receiving more than 86K views and 850 likes. Netizens have reacted to it, with one of them commenting:

Who Asked Me? #17TIME @itsWinterWrites LINK she actually fly as sh*t🔥, thats definitely his daughter

Some netizens claimed that it is hard to believe that North is just 12, others said that Ye has taught his daughter well.

"It’s hard to believe she just turned 12. They need to take the hormones out of the food," commented an X user.

"He taught her well," added another.

"Kanye was probably just being humble but North was definitely not capping. That girl has probably never thought about a price tag in her life," wrote a third one.

Meanwhile, others remarked on how she appears to be taking after her father.

"Lmao nah that fit was clean tho," replied a fifth user.

"The genes 🧬 don’t lie," remarked a sixth one.

"I’m just gonna keep my mouth shut," commented a seventh netizen.

Kanye and Kim were in a conflict over the rapper featuring North West in a new song

The viral tweet of North West's fit check interview comes three months after her parents, Kim and Kanye, got into an argument over a song. In March 2025, Ye dropped a track titled Lonely Roads Still Go To Sunshine on his X handle, in which he seemingly featured North, Diddy, and his son, Christian Combs.

Following this, in a now-deleted X post, Ye uploaded screenshots of his heated exchange with Kardashian over the song, with the reality TV star claiming to have sent paperwork for preventing North West from being mentioned in the Diddy song. According to Kim's text, she did it "to protect her".

On March 15, 2025, sources close to the couple told Page Six that Kim had also sent letters to the court, demanding a cease-and-desist order to prevent the song's release. She even arranged for an emergency mediation with a judge, which Ye didn't attend, but ultimately promised not to release the song.

North West is the oldest of the four children Kanye West and Kim Kardashian share from their previous marriage. Her siblings are 10-year-old Saint, 8-year-old Chicago, and 6-year-old Psalm.

