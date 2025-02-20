"Thats why he lost" — Netizens react to LeBron James dancing to Kendrick Lamar’s “TV Off” during the Lakers vs. Hornets game

On Thursday, February 20, a video clip of LeBron James dancing to Kendrick Lamar's TV Off on the field was posted on X. The clip, uploaded by XXX Magazine, was from the February 19 NBA game between the Los Angeles Lakers and the Charlotte Hornets, hosted in LA's Crypto.com Arena.

The tweet has since attracted the attention of netizens, receiving over 150K views and 4K likes within hours of its upload. Netizens have been reacting to it in the comments section, with one X user saying:

"Thats why he lost."

The comment was a remark about how the LA Lakers lost the game to the Hornets by 97-100.

Some netizens pointed out that James would not have gotten this kind of attention if he had been on a different career path, while others remarked that the Lakers would have won the game if the athlete had grooved to GIMME A HUG or NOKIA—songs that belong to Drake's recent collaborative album with PartyNextDoor.

"I’m glad he is a famous athlete because I don’t think any other career would yield this n***a enough attention," commented an X user.

"Would’ve won the game if Lebron played GIMME A HUG or NOKIA," added another.

"Thing is,I’m just getting back from turning my tv off for nearly 3 years... Bought a blackberry,put away my iPad,iPhone,iPod,etc. I can tell you what comes next,if you wanna know…?" quipped a netizen.

"It’s crazy because bron and drake are the same type of corny everyone knows what and y LeBron did this," replied one user.

Other netizens also criticized LeBron James, asking the player to focus more on winning the game and less on dancing.

"He then bricked two back to back 3’s helping the Lakers lose to the Hornets," wrote a netizen.

"Kick him while he’s down, kick him while he’s down mustaaaaaarrrddd," commented another.

"Maybe dance less and focus on winning," posted an X user.

Drake's leaked freestyle, Fighting Irish, is believed to diss LeBron James

LeBron James' dance on Lamar's TV Off comes after his relationship with Drake appears to have been affected by the latter's rap battle with the Squabble Up rapper.

According to a Vibe article published on January 13, 2025, Drizzy and James have been friends for more than a decade, with the two frequently attending each other's parties and celebrations.

However, following the release of Lamar's diss track Not Like Us, LeBron James claimed to love the song and even attended his Pop Out concert during the peak of the track's popularity, as per Vibe.

Furthermore, in December 2024, a video of LeBron James rapping to K-Dot's Man at the Garden at his 40th birthday party surfaced online. LeBron's actions appeared to have seemingly disappointed Drizzy.

In January 2025, the Toronto rapper's freestyle track Fighting Irish was leaked, and it allegedly dissed the basketball star, since its title refers to LeBron's high school team's mascot, as reported by Billboard on January 3.

In the leaked track, the God's Plan rapper talks about his "brothers" turning on him after his reported defeat in the rap battle against Lamar. The lyrics read:

"The world fell in love with the gimmicks, even my brothers got tickets/ Seemed like they loved every minute, just know this sh*t is personal to us, and it wasn’t just business."

Elsewhere in the track, Drizzy raps:

"Sure convinced the gang this sh*t is rooted in love when it isn’t… I guess now you boys got to abandon your summer tradition/ Cold shoulders I gave in the Hamptons, it come with the distance/ Figured we was always gon’ be close, like ovens and kitchens/ I was sadly mistaken, the loyalty wasn’t a given."

Despite the speculations about Drake's alleged beef with LeBron James circulating across social media platforms, neither of them has commented on the matter yet.

