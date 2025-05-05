“The best dance challenge!” — Fans in awe as BLACKPINK’s Rosé ‘Apple Girl’ dance at Charli XCX’s Brat concert goes viral

On May 3, 2025, BLACKPINK's Rosé attended British vocalist Charli XCX’s Brat concert at the Barclays Arena in NYC. Partway through the evening, the K-pop idol emerged to take part in the concert as the featured dancer for the now-famous Apple sequence.

The BLACKPINK member appeared exhilarated, jumping and dancing with her friend and one of the R team members, Joan Day. The segment is usually allocated to a person to showcase the typical steps associated with the theme. The routine, which emerged digitally as a breakout trend, was crafted by Kelley Heyer and was influenced by Charli XCX’s track Apple.

It gained traction on TikTok, where users quickly replicated the steps, turning it into a popular internet challenge. Charli blended the choreography into her live acts, frequently spotlighting supporters mid-show. She also featured it in her latest appearance at Coachella.

Footage of Rosé's dance spread across social media platforms, drawing attention from supporters. One fan on X commented:

Fans have widely praised the idol's energy and versatility in the routine.

"Diva was at the race sprint waving the flag yesterday and next day she was in a concert, iconic," a fan remarked.

"This is how you are supposed to be at a concert, Rosé is always so energetic I love that about her," a user mentioned.

"Rosie always gives out such a positive and nice energy, like she seems like a great friend and fun person to be around," a person shared.

"This is why I love her ! I love the antics," a netizen said.

"She’s doing it the best," a viewer noted.

"Charli’s concert + Rose dancing = perfection. Need a complete video!" another fan added.

BLACKPINK Rosé's attendance at Charli XCX's show in NYC sparks speculation about her Met Gala appearance

On May 5, 2025, BLACKPINK’s Rosé arrived at The Mark Hotel in Manhattan, hinting at a possible appearance at the 2025 Met Gala. The hotel has become a focal point for pre-gala sightings.

Rosé appeared in a fitted dark ensemble featuring a crop top, pencil skirt, and jacket. She paired the look with white sneakers and carried a black handbag. It is the identical outfit she sported at Charli XCX’s live show.

The 28-year-old greeted fans with a quick wave before entering. In 2021, she made her Met Gala debut after a special invite from Saint Laurent’s chief creator, Anthony Vaccarello. She became the first female from K-pop to attend the fashion event.

Just days before reaching New York, BLACKPINK’s Rosé was spotted at the Formula 1 Miami Grand Prix on May 3, where she waved the checkered flag at the race’s conclusion.

Her appearance was tied to the marketing push for F1 the Album, the official soundtrack for the forthcoming sports movie F1. Her track, Messy, is featured on the album.

