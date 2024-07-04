"The chemistry is insane" — Fans react as Lana Del Rey and Quavo release romantic music video for 'Tough'

On the morning of Wednesday, July 3, singer and songwriter Lana Del Rey dropped the music video for her new duet song Tough with rapper, singer, and record producer Quavo after teasing it for weeks. The 3-minute and 32-second-long video showcased the singers getting cozy in a rural landscape.

“Life’s gonna do what it does/ Sure as the good Lord’s up above/ I’m cut like a diamond shinin’ in the rough/ Tough/ Tough,” Lana Del Rey sang in the opening chorus before Quavo joined her.

The romantic visuals showed the singers dancing together, snuggling in the field of tall grass, she drawing out her acoustic guitar in front of a cottage while teasing him for a kiss before pulling back, bumpy riding in a Chevy with Quavo driving and Lana in the passenger seat exploring the countryside, and him teaching the Grammy winner how to take a perfect shot with a shotgun.

“I’ll show you around/ That’s why I said, ‘Come, take a ride with me’/ When? / Whenever, whenever you ready/ Call on me, brr/ I’ll give it back when I get there, A’right, that’s a bet,” Quavo wrapped up after many passionate clips.

Since the video was released, fans of both Lana Del Rey and Quavo have expressed their opinions, with most of them praising the chemistry of the singers. Here are some of the comments from X.

“The chemistry is insane,” a fan wrote.

“Streaming indefinitely. Do not disturb until further notice,” another fan wrote.

“I’m literally so obsessed. Been waiting,” a person wrote.

“Lana Del Rey and Quavo in a music video together? That’s like a unicorn and a dragon teaming up to play poker with a mermaid. It’s unexpected, but somehow it works,” one person wrote.

The music video brought joy to many who commented on it. They wrote,

“All of a sudden life feels worth living now,” another person wrote.

“Give them all the awards pls,” a netizen wrote.

“Back to being happy again,” another netizen wrote.

The music video for Lana Del Rey and Quavo’s country-trap collaboration Tough has been directed by Wyatt Spain Winfrey and co-produced by Andrew Watt and Cirkut.

Lana Del Rey and Quavo have been hanging out recently

In early May, Lana Del Rey and Quavo were spotted spending time together at his V12 sports bar and nightclub in Atlanta, Georgia, which first triggered speculation that the duo were planning a collaboration.

A couple of days later, the duo shared posts on their respective Instagram handles teasing the new track with a Polaroid-style picture of them posing on a porch of a rural cottage.

Later, on June 20, Quavo appeared as a guest performer at Lana’s Fenway Park concert in Boston. They sang Tough for the first time there on stage, thus sealing the rumors.

Last week too, the duo shared a monochrome image of them with the word "Tough" and the date "07.03.2024" written on it, thus confirming the release date of their first collab.

Reportedly, Tough is one of the many singles from Del Rey’s forthcoming album Lasso, which she has been teasing for months and is slated to drop this September.

Meanwhile, Huncho, as Quavo is often called, has also released a few singles this year, including Clear the Smoke, Himothy, and Mink.

