"The evidence isn't lining up" — Congresswoman Anna Paulina Luna weighs in on whether she believes Megan Thee Stallion was actually shot

On Thursday, May 22, Piers Morgan dropped a new episode of Piers Morgan Uncensored on YouTube, where he discussed Tory Lanez's alleged innocence in the 2020 Megan Thee Stallion shooting incident with his father, Sonstar Peterson.

Republican Congresswoman Anna Paulina Luna also joined in on the discussion. When Morgan asked Luna if she thought a gun was indeed fired, and if so, then who did it, she responded:

"I don't know who fired it, but what I will tell you is that based on the evidence that I've seen and [what] Tory's attorneys will be presenting... I think that there are a lot of things in question... I grew up in a very rough area... When someone gets shot, there's evidence of that. My husband was shot in Afghanistan in 2014. And, the evidence isn't lining up."

For the unversed, in August 2023, Tory Lanez was sentenced to 10 years in prison in an LA court for shooting Megan Thee Stallion in 2020, and he has been behind bars ever since.

Megan Thee Stallion slammed Tory Lanez and his legal team for again denying that he shot her

Congresswoman Luna's comment about Megan Thee Stallion being shot comes two days after the Savage rapper slammed Lanez and his team over once again denying that the latter shot her.

In a TikTok post, criticizing Lanez and his fans for making her "re-live" the 2020 shooting incident, she added:

"Like how much is the check to keep harassing me? Why is this happening EVERY DAY?? One min him/yall said I was never shot now yall letting him play in yall face AGAIN and say I was shot but it wasn't him oh okay... ?!"

She further mentioned that Tory Lanez had a choice to deny on the stand that he shot her, but he didn't. Megan Thee Stallion then ended her note by writing:

"FACTS ARE FACTS, he did it, it was PROVE IN COURT f**k the hate campaign on the internet TORY YOU SHOT ME !! Ain't no new f**king evidence yall been saying the same sh*t for years TORY PLEASE LEAVE ME ALONE you a f**king demon. I'm off this silly a** internet sh*t, BYE."

The subject of Tory Lanez's innocence has returned to the spotlight after the Canadian rapper was stabbed at the California Correctional Institution in Tehachapi last Monday, May 12.

As reported by USA Today on May 13, Lanez was allegedly attacked by fellow inmate Santino Casio, who stabbed him 14 times, leading to seven wounds in the rapper's back, four on his torso, two on the back of his head, and one on the left side of his face.

According to a statement released on Lanez's official Instagram account, when the SKAT rapper was accommodated in a medical facility, both of his lungs had collapsed, and he was placed on a breathing apparatus.

The statement further read:

"He is now breathing on his own. Despite being in pain, he is talking normally, in good spirits, and deeply thankful to God that he is pulling through. He also wants to thank everyone for their continued prayers and support."

In the wake of the stabbing incident, his legal team, Unite The People, and his father, Sonstar Peterson, called for Lanez to be pardoned. They also claimed they have new evidence suggesting he didn't shoot Megan Thee Stallion, as shared by The Hollywood Reporter on May 20.

