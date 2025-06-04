"The future of Kpop indeed"– Eugenes cheer as ENHYPEN records recorded 2.18 million pre-orders with their comeback album DESIRE: UNLEASH

On June 5, 2025, K-pop act ENHYPEN is set to release their sixth mini-album, DESIRE: UNLEASH, at 1:00 pm KST. K-media JTBC reported that the mini-album is drawing strong early sales numbers.

According to label BELIFT LAB, pre-release reservations for the forthcoming record surpassed 2.18 million units by June 4. It is based on figures compiled from various distribution channels.

With this, the group is on track to earn their third straight "Double Million Seller” status, following earlier achievements with ORANGE BLOOD and their second studio record, ROMANCE: UNTOLD. Fans are honoring the milestone with excitement.

"The future of kpop indeed," an X user commented.

SL4AYS IS SEEING ENHA 🍀 @@sl4ays the future of kpop indeed

In 2023, the seven-member Korean male act recorded over 5.45 million album sales. They ranked highest among Korean artists on the IFPI’s 2024 Global Album Sales Chart and Global Album Chart.

The release of DESIRE: UNLEASH is expected to draw attention across global markets, with the group continuing to build a strong presence in the international pop scene.

"Bruh!! Is this the sign for Enhypen's Third Daesang this year???," a fan remarked.

"OH MY FUCKIN GOD????? 2.18M PREORDERS FOR A MINI ALBUM, OHH ENHYPEN NO ONE IS DOING IT LIKE YOU. NO ONE!!!!!," a user mentioned.

"OOHHH THIS ABSOLUTE GAGGERY 🤑🤑🤑 ENHYPEN IS SO BACK Y’ALL 🤑🤑🤑," a person shared.

Many Eugenes keep highlighting the scale of the achievement, pointing out the high numbers for a mini-album and expressing hopes for future awards.

"This is insane how enha is making the world know them through their genuine music thanks to everyone who showed interest in them and that's the right choice cuz they're so genuine u won't never regret Let's go for triple million sellers," a netizen said.

"So so so so proud of u enhaaa 🥹🫡," a viewer noted.

"SURPASSED 2.18 MILLION PRE-ORDERS FOR DESIRE: UNLEASH. Indeed, there's no way but up for ENHYPEN. Congratulations, members! 🥹🙌🏽✨," another fan added.

More about ENHYPEN's DESIRE: UNLEASH

ENHYPEN's mini album DESIRE: UNLEASH features four songs: Flashover, Bad Desire (With or Without You), Outside, and a Korean-language version of Loose, which was earlier released entirely in English.

To support the launch, the K-pop act will host pop-up store installations across South Korea, China, and Japan from June 6 to 12. The Seoul showcase will take place at I’Park Mall in Yongsan, while other stops include Beijing, Guangzhou, and Tokyo.

The events will include interactive experiences for fans. Visitors can pen letters to the band, with a few receiving personal replies from members. A stamp-based activity will also be available at each location, along with screening exclusive footage not previously released.

Access to these venues will require booking via the Weverse app, which opened for reservations at 11 am KST on 30th May.

The band's previous album, ROMANCE: UNTOLD, reflected notions of youthful fondness. However, their forthcoming project delves into a darker tone, centering on intricate feelings and intensified longing.

