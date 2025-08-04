"The Island Boys are disgusting" - Lauren Conlin reacts to Fly Soulja's video where he defends his baby from online criticism

A video of Fly Soulja with his baby recently got viral on social media platforms like X, formerly known as Twitter. In the video, Soulja was seen using an ET toy to defend his baby from online criticism. Many had already accused him of using his child's appearance for clout. Meanwhile, Lauren Conlin had reacted to the viral video of Fly Soulja.Conlin first shared the video in question and then wrote in a tweet, &quot;I don't know what this is, but the Island Boys are disgusting. This poor sweet child doesn't deserve a father like this exploiting him on the internet. If you're lucky enough to be unfamiliar with the Island Boys, a quick Google search will lead you to the most repulsive and unsettling video of the two brothers.&quot;For those unversed, Fly Soulja is one of the American twin brothers who formed The Island Boys. Fly Soulja and his brother Kodiyakredd reportedly began getting fame on TikTok back in the year 2021. Their virality spiked when they released a song titled I'm an Island Boy.According to Business Insider, Soulja and Kodiyakredd were originally known as Alex and Franky Venegas. As per reports by AOL, the brothers particularly got criticism after Soulja began including his child in his social media content. The baby, whose eyes seemed farther apart than usual, began getting mocked for his appearance.The outlet added that mockery involved many claiming that Fly Soulja wasn't even the child's biological father. This prompted Soulja to lash out at the trolls back in May. At the time, he warned netizens to stop mocking his baby's appearance.Even though Soulja was seen defending his child from the harsh remarks, his retaliation seemingly didn't sound believable to Lauren Conlin. Conlin believed that the influencer was only exploiting the baby on the internet.There are several videos on Fly Soulja's Instagram account in which he was seen lashing out at trolls and defending his sonAs aforesaid, the video that Lauren Conlin shared wasn't the first video in which Fly Soulja defended his child's looks. While going through his social media account on Instagram, several similar videos could be spotted. In the latest one, he was holding an ET toy and angrily saying that his kid looked nothing like that.In the video originally posted on July 24, 2025, Soulja said, &quot;You think my beautiful baby that I'm holding right now looks like this (ET toy)! Do you not see this precious looking face? He doesn't look like this. Are you serious!...&quot; View this post on Instagram Instagram PostIn the past few months, several videos were posted by Soulja on Instagram. In the clips, he would highlight comments that were trolling his son's looks and respond to them, while holding his baby. One of the mocking comments even claimed that the baby might be related to Chrisean Rock's child. Soulja defended his baby there and said that he didn't think his child looked like Rock's baby.He further went on talking about his child and saying that he was passing every milestone in life in a usual fashion. He further called his son &quot;smart&quot; and &quot;alert&quot; about his surroundings. According to Fly Soulja, his baby was even starting to crawl at the age of five months.While the influencer could be seen defending his son, many comments (like Lauren Conlin's) accused him of trying to capitalize on the mockery of his son. Earlier this year, Fly Soulja revealed why his baby was in the NICUIn January 2025, Fly Soulja and his partner Kayla Thayla shared a video on YouTube updating their audience about their only child. The couple revealed that the baby was in the NICU after birth. Kayla revealed that while the delivery of the baby went quite smoothly, the nurses took him away shortly after that.According to Fly Soulja, the nurses first took the baby to the nursery and then got him admitted to the NICU. Kayla went about revealing that they were told by the nurses that the baby possibly had a blockage or a swelling in his nose. The couple further shared details about their newborn son.As far as Lauren Conlin's accusation about Soulja is concerned, he has not shared any official response to the same. His baby's mum, Kayla Thayla, is also yet to react to Conlin's tweet accusing Soulja of using his baby's appearance to gain clout.