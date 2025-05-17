"The meme is preserved"— Fans react as BTS' Jin and Red Velvet's Wendy hilariously discuss their 'social distancing' performance edits

On Saturday, May 17, 2025, BTS' Jin appeared on Red Velvet Wendy's radio show, Young Street, following the release of his second studio album, ECHO. During his appearance, the idol talked about several things, including his plans for his upcoming solo concerts, the inspiration behind his recent album's tracks, and many more.

At one point, the host, Wendy, pointed out a recent meme about the idols that have been circulating the internet. Previously, for Jin's first solo studio album, Happy, the two artists collaborated on a track called Hearts on the Window. When they rolled out a live performance of the song during Jin's Happy Special Stage Day 2, pictures of the two idols maintaining considerable distance from each other went viral on the internet.

Some of the fans also made edits where if both the Red Velvet and BTS members were to stand in between them, there would still be some space left. As the two K-pop artists talked about the meme, they explained that they didn't know about it until they saw it after the performance. However, they also stated that they didn't feel that far apart and felt rather close on stage.

Wendy told the male idol that she also felt that they were standing closer to each other.

"I think that must be because of the light that shone from my face, so you might have thought that we were close," Jin replied.

Regardless, when this interaction landed on the internet, fans and netizens found it quite funny that both artists knew about the meme. They naturally recalled the meme that went viral months ago and talked about it more in the new context. Here are a few fan reactions regarding the same:

"The meme is preserved," a fan wrote on X.

Expand Tweet

"Help they have seen these edits," said a fan on X.

"It's funny they too were surprised how far apart they were standing!" added another fan.

"NOOOO WAY, they actually saw this edit and even talked abt the gap BYEEE," commented a netizen.

More fans and netizens recalled these edits as the "social distancing meme" due to the huge gap between Jin and Wendy.

"the social distancing meme were addressed by seokjin and wendy," stated a fan.

"They talked about the legendary social distancing stage," added an X user.

"The realisation after the performance is over, oh I'm going to laugh," said a netizen.

"So they know about the legendary social distance stage," commented another X user.

BTS' Jin talks about the inspiration behind ECHO tracks, his recording style, and more during his appearance on Red Velvet Wendy's Young Street radio show

During BTS' Jin's guest appearance on Red Velvet Wendy's Young Street, the idol talked about several things related to his recent second studio solo album, ECHO. One of the things he discussed was the inspiration behind the album's tracks.

Expand Tweet

"I plan a lot of events and when I see a moment, see something, I have something that comes to mind. The fact that only that thing comes to mind is a weakness. Because I don't go off in another direction. If there is no progress from what I think up, I ask someone else for help. I figure I might get lost here otherwise. It's a strength and a weakness," the male idol explained.

Additionally, the idol also said that the current title track of the album wasn't his idea for a title track for ECHO. He explained that he had a different vibe and genre planned to stand as the album's title track. However, after giving it some time and listening to it for a couple of days, he was able to consider it a potential title track for ECHO.

"There was another song I was pushing for. But I said I would think about it at home and I listened to this song for 3 days and in the end this song was the most easy to get excited and easy," he stated.

"And, as a easy-listening song, I thought this song was the best song for a title track. I'm very very gtrateful the expert did a good job convincing me. I think if some time passed, I probably might have asked for this song to be the title track," he added.

The idol also stated that he was behind the lyrics for several b-side tracks of the album. He said that most of the songs only took him around one to two days to fix the concept and create the lyrics. Therefore, many fans were thrilled to learn about the new perspective and stories about ECHO.

