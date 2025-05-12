BTS' Jin set to reunite with Red Velvet's Wendy on 'Young Street' radio show: Where to stream, airtime, date, & all you need to know

K-media IZE reported on May 12, 2025, that BTS’ Jin will appear on SBS Power FM’s Red Velvet Wendy’s Young Street on May 17, 2025. The appearance will come one day after the launch of his second solo project Echo.

It’s his first time making an appearance on a Korean radio show since wrapping up his military service on June 12, 2024. The radio visit is part of his comeback rollout for Echo, which will drop on May 16, 2025.

During the broadcast, Jin will walk listeners through the creative process behind the album and speak about its lead single, Don’t Say Love Me. This also brings him back on air with Wendy from Red Velvet.

The two had earlier joined forces for a duet, Heart on the Window, off Jin’s 2024 album HAPPY. They even performed it together live at a fan event in Seoul’s Jangchung Gymnasium.

Wendy’s Young Street broadcasts nightly from 8 to 10 p.m. KST on SBS Power FM (107.7 MHz). Fans can also stream it live worldwide via SBS Radio’s YouTube channel, Erao.

BTS Jin and Red Velvet Wendy’s previous collaboration

BTS’ YouTube channel uploaded behind-the-scenes footage from their rehearsals for the song on December 12, 2024. The two exchanged lots of bows when they met. During practice, Wendy suggested a tweak and showed her version of a line. Jin reacted by jokingly saying that she had an "extra lung."

They rehearsed the part together right after. In a chat with Mid-Day, the Bangtan Boy also shared how the collab happened. He said that he had praised Wendy’s vocals at the table, and his friends called her right away to ask about a possible duet. Wendy reportedly agreed on the spot.

“I was thinking about who I should duet with for this track, and Wendy immediately came to mind. One day, I was out dining with friends and mentioned how much I loved her voice," the BTS vocalist stated.

Seokjin added:

"They called her up right then and there and asked if she’d be interested in collaborating with me. She graciously accepted, and I want to thank Wendy again. I was really shy."

Then, Jin began a promo for HAPPY with a live concert in Seoul on November 16. There, Wendy also appeared with him on stage to perform the song. Speaking on stage, Wendy said she was slightly anxious performing before BTS fans, known as ARMY and described the moment as feeling like a second debut.

When Jin asked about her career length, she answered that it had been 11 years. Jin noted he had been in the industry for 12 years. The Red Velvet vocalist respectfully called him “Sunbaenim,” a term used for seniors in Korean entertainment.

BTS Jin and Red Velvet Wendy’s upcoming projects

BTS’ Jin will drop his second solo album, Echo, on May 16, 2025, marking his return to music after his military service. He will also kick off his first solo world tour, RUNSEOKJIN_EP.TOUR, in June 2025.

The tour will hit South Korea, Japan, the US, and parts of Europe. ASND announced that Red Velvet’s Wendy joined the label for her solo career on April 25, 2025, and dropped fresh photos and a sneak peek clip.

The 31-year-old also debuted her official X account, sharing more snaps with fans. This follows Wendy’s split from SM Entertainment after more than a decade. While focusing on solo projects, the songstress will still promote with Red Velvet.

