"The visuals are crazy" — Fans react as Jin breaks the infamous 'Getty Curse' with stunning new photos

On May 21, 2025, BTS' Jin lit up the Empire State Building to commemorate the release of his second solo EP, Echo. His photographs from the event have sent the internet into a frenzy, with fans claiming that the BTS member has broken the infamous "Getty Curse."

For those unversed, the "Getty Curse" refers to celebrities who do not look their best in the photos released by the media company. These pictures often spark disappointment amongst fans.

As the images went viral, fans took to social media to express their opinions about the BTS vocalist's visuals.

"The visuals are crazy," one fan commented on X.

Similar fan reactions poured in, with fans remarking that the "Getty Curse" didn't affect the idol and would never get him.

"Passing the getty curse means that someone is undeniably attractive, look at him😍," commented a fan on X.

"the getty photographer gasped at what he saw on his camera and immediately called their head office to break the news..his voice shaking..the curse has been shattered and obliterated to hell and back…seokjin is a god u can't tell me otherwise," remarked another fan.

"They don't edit the photos at all or put that much care into selecting good shots before they get uploaded to Getty so they can be bought. So that leads to some not so nice photos of people that haven't been fixed. But ofc Kim Seokjin never slips so the curse is never getting him," reacted another fan.

More fan reactions on X praised the BTS member's looks and visuals.

"That jacket is chef's kiss!!!! Stylist ma'am/sir thank you for making solo seokjin era so good!" exclaimed a fan.

"holy god of beauty he's abt to sit on his throne on mount olympus on the 600th floor of the empire state building," wrote another fan.

"Why is this man so unnecessarily and stupidly handsome?! Like there's handsome and then there's him?!?! wtf," added another fan.

More about Jin's second solo EP, Echo

Jin released his second solo extended play, Echo, with lead single, Don't Say You Love Me, on May 16, 2025. According to the official release notice by BIGHIT Music on Weverse, the album conveys universal experiences and emotions through the Epiphany singer's perspective. The notice further states:

"The album features seven tracks that showcase his versatile vocals against a dynamic band sound."

The tracks include a collaborative venture with former IZ*ONE member Yena titled Loser.

In an interview with USA Today on May 16, 2025, Jin talked about how the album explored themes of love and connection throughout.

"The definition of love can be different for the different tracks in this album. I think love comes in many forms. It could be love between lovers (or) between family members ... Friendship can be another form of love. So I wanted to touch on these multiple aspects of love," he shared.

The album debuted at the No. 1 spot on the Worldwide iTunes Albums and European iTunes Albums. It also topped the iTunes Top Album Chart in 63 countries, including Germany, Brazil, the UK, Japan, and France, according to Nocut News.

In other news, the Awake singer is all set to embark on his solo concert world tour titled #RUNSEOKJIN_EP.TOUR starting June 28, 2025, at Goyang.

