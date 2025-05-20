"There never was a legitimate fundraising campaign"-GiveSendGo co-founder says Megan Thee Stallion's fans did not donate to Tory Lanez's attacker

GiveSendGo co-founder Jacob Wells has shut down rumors that Megan Thee Stallion's fans donated to a fundraising campaign in support of Tory Lanez's stabbing suspect. Responding to an X user's (@O_Truths) question to clarify on the subject, Wells on Friday, May 16, 2025, explained that it was a "fake" campaign.

Last week, screenshots of an alleged GiveSendGo fundraising page supporting the man suspected of assaulting Lanez went viral. Instagram account @nojumper shared the said pictures on their account.

A brief note describing the fundraiser suggested it was set up by a fan of Megan's. It even showed that the page had raised $2,640.

Needless to say, the development prompted netizens to express their outrage online. Addressing the screenshots, Wells explained that they were "fake."

He elaborated that while there was a page set up, it didn't receive any donations. Noting that it was this page that was doctored to show the campaign received funds, Wells wrote:

"There never was a legitimate fundraising campaign that actually received any donations like that one pretended to show."

What did Jacob Wells say about the fake GiveSendGo fundraiser supporting Tory Lanez's stabbing suspect?

Last week, Tory Lanez, who is currently serving a 10-year sentence for shooting Megan Thee Stallion, was a victim of a brutal stabbing at the hands of a fellow inmate.

In an Instagram post, the Say It hitmaker's team explained that the rapper suffered fourteen stab wounds. This included seven to his back, four to the torso, two to the head, and one to the face.

The injuries caused his lungs to collapse, and his medical team temporarily put Tory Lanez on a breathing apparatus.

The BBC, citing prison officials, relayed that they suspected Santino Casio, a 41-year-old convict with a history of assaulting other prisoners, was behind the attack.

While his involvement remained under investigation, screenshots of a GiveSendGo page set up in support of "Santino Casio for his service" went viral. A summary seen in the pictures, read:

"(He) made a bold and courageous statement-one that echoed on behald of women everywhere. In a moment of righteous fury, he took action against Tory Lanez, a man convicted of shooting Megan Thee Stallion and continuously glorified by the internet despite the trauma he caused."

The fundraiser claimed that Casio's act was "symbolic" of "justice inside a system." It added that the convict was facing "harsh punishment and legal consequences" for the same. The screenshots showed that the campaign raised $2,640 out of its $20,000 goal.

As the fundraiser received backlash, with many harshly criticizing Megan Thee Stallion and her fans. X user @O_Truths, questioning the alleged narrative, said:

"Every troll account that posted this before it got to main media did not include a link to the fundraiser. They only posted screenshots. I want to throw that out there."

The user continued to ask Jacob Wells to verify if the fundraiser in support of the Tory Lanez stabbing suspect was real. This prompted him to comment that it was "fake."

In response, another user (@KarmenFandiego), citing the screenshots showing the donations, claimed Wells was trying to "gaslight" netizens.

Wells pointed out that he never said that such a campaign didn't "exist," only that it was "fake." He elaborated that the screenshots were of the real campaign created in CAD currency, which received no donations.

Not satisfied, the user reiterated he was gaslighting. This prompted Wells to comment:

"You do know what the word fake means right? If I am wearing a fake Rolex, it does not mean I am not wearing a watch, it means what I have on is not the real thing."

He continued to explain that their platform allows for anyone to start a campaign for "anything." He added that the pages were not reviewed until they actually received a "donation."

He continued to explain that only after they verified that the campaign did not violate their terms of service was the money paid.

Citing "sources with direct knowledge," TMZ on Friday reported that Tory Lanez was transferred back to the prison hospital. The insider explained that the rapper's condition had "stabilized," with prison officials stating he was in "fair condition."

Tory Lanez's attorney, Jose Baez, told the outlet that his client was "upbeat" and in "good spirits." Baez noted that the rapper was expected to make a full recovery.

Meanwhile, according to the BBC, Casio has been placed in restricted housing until the assault remains under investigation.

