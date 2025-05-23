“THEY ARE SO UNSERIOUS” - Fans hilariously react as BTS’ Jin and Jimmy Fallon recreate ‘Don’t Say You Love Me’ MV scenes

On May 22, 2025, The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon delighted fans by releasing a hilarious Instagram reel featuring BTS’ Jin and Jimmy Fallon recreating scenes from the former's latest music video, Don’t Say You Love Me.

In the spoof, the BTS member reprises his role from the MV while Jimmy hilariously steps into the shoes of actress Shin Se-kyung, who originally starred opposite the BTS star.

The parody was filmed right on The Tonight Show's set, with raw studio backdrops, green screens, and visible production equipment, adding to the comic charm. The reel uses a split-screen format, with the top half showing the Jin–Jimmy reenactment and the bottom half playing the actual MV scene-for-scene, allowing fans to compare the two in real time.

Fans were quick to flood the comments with laughter and praise. While Jin’s acting chops were already well-known, many were pleasantly surprised by Jimmy’s spot-on (and over-the-top) performance as Shin Se-kyung, mimicking her expressions and movements to perfection. One moment that had everyone cracking up was of the duo holding hands and dramatically running around the studio, mirroring the emotional sprint from the original music video.

Fans couldn’t get enough of their chemistry and comedic timing, leaving a trail of witty comments:

NOT JIMMY FALLON AND SEOKJIN RECREATING "DONT SAY YOU LOVE ME" MV , THEY ARE SO UNSERIOUS, opined a fan.

“t’s so funny how they were running around studio,” a fan noted.

“PLSS I LAUGHED SO BAD the way jimmy makes the same expressions as the actress sekyung kills me,” a fan mentioned.

“Jimmy is part of bts at this point,” a fan remarked.

Other fans made comments about Jimmy Fallon's camaraderie with BTS:

“This wasn't on my bingo card but they made it work. I'm crying,” a tickled fan said.

“How did they not burst out laughing,” a fan questioned.

“Jimmy is down for anything when it comes to the tannies,” a fan appreciated in a funny way.

Jin talks about BTS' upcoming reunion

BTS’ Jin made an appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, marking his second solo visit to the show. His appearance came on the heels of the release of his second solo album, ECHO. He also took the stage to perform his title track Don’t Say You Love Me, earning a standing ovation for his live vocals.

The episode was filled with fun, with Jin and Jimmy sharing several hilarious moments, including a playful mock interview where the K-pop idol took over Jimmy’s seat and cracked jokes about how many "butts" they have. But there unfolded an emotional moment that really touched the fans. When asked about his BTS bandmates, Jin responded with sincerity, calling them his “lifesavers.”

He shared that while he appreciated the chance to explore his solo career, he’s ready to reunite with his group.

"It was great to be alone. But when they come back since they worked very hard..I’m going to honor them and give them great respect. They are my life savers, so I need to show my appreciation and take care of them."

Jin's words reminded everyone of the unbreakable bond the group has forged over the years. With all BTS members expected to complete their military service by June 2025, the much-anticipated reunion is drawing near, and fans couldn’t be more excited.

