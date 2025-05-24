“They're gonna save this year”— Fans react as Twenty One Pilots announce new album, ‘Breach,’ is set to be released in September

Twenty One Pilots have officially announced their eighth studio album, Breach, set to be released in September 2025 via American record label Fueled By Ramen. The musical duo Tyler Joseph and Josh Dun, who had been hinting at the drop through cryptic clues shared on tour and social media, made the official announcement on May 21, 2025, via Instagram and X.

The social media announcements have attracted a massive reaction, with fans expressing excitement and joy about the new Twenty One Pilots album. According to the posts, the first song of the album, The Contract, will be released on June 12, 2025.

Pop Crave (@PopCrave) also shared the news via their X handle on May 21, 2025, and fans have shared their reactions in the comments. One fan replied, saying that the album will "save this year."

"they're gonna save this year..."

Fans shared that they're excited for the band's new music. One fan tweeted that their previous album "was just a tease."

"Clancy was just a tease.. excited for this..," one X user said.

" i've alr been screaming over it for 2 hours but ty pop crave," another user commented.

" we will be streaming", a fan account replied to the tweet.

Fans continued to share their excitement over the upcoming album.

" IM SHOOK WAITING FOR ANOTHER MASTERPIECE", another fan said.

"We will be streaming," one fan tweeted.

"It’s gonna be a hit," another fan wrote.

More about the new album by Twenty One Pilots

Twenty One Pilots' new album, Breach, is expected to serve as the conclusion to the narrative arc that began with the 2015 album Blurryface and continued through subsequent albums, including Trench in 2018, Scaled and Icy in 2021, and Clancy in 2024. The captions on the social media announcements by the Ohio duo, "hello Clancy hello Blurryface let’s finish this."

"our new full length album Breach will be here in september. the first song, The Contract, comes out june 12th hello Clancy hello Blurryface let’s finish this |-/," the caption read.

Blurryface, which was released on May 17, 2015, was Twenty One Pilots' fourth studio album, debuting at number one on the Billboard 200 chart. The album is a concept work around the character "Blurryface," a personification of frontman Tyler Joseph's insecurities and self-doubt, according to an interview by MTV from April 28, 2015.

Tyler Joseph often performs with a black face mask, a nod to Blurryface's grip on him. Musically, the album explored personal struggles that resonated with a wide audience. The album features hit singles including Stressed Out, which peaked at number two on the Billboard Hot 100 and became one of the band's most-streamed songs and the most well-known reference to Blurryface because of its lyrics.

"My name's Blurruface and I care what you think."

The announcement of the new album came soon after Twenty One Pilots completed the Clancy World Tour, which saw the Ohio duo perform to millions of fans across the world, with the last two shows being at London's iconic O2 arena in the UK.

