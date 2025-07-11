"This happens to a lot of small, black owned businesses": Creator calls out Diddy's daughters for ripping off her streetwear brand

Fashion designer Imanii Marshall has recently criticized the daughters of Sean “Diddy” Combs, D’Lila and Jessie. The criticism is associated with the launch of the duo’s new fashion brand, 12TWINTY1, which they confirmed through an Instagram post on July 7, 2025.

Imanii Marshall posted a TikTok video to criticize Diddy’s daughters, and Onsite! shared the clip through Instagram on July 10, 2025. Imanii claimed that D’Lila and Jessie have allegedly copied her clothing brand, 1221 Apparel.

Imanii said that she received a video of the new brand’s announcement and compared the logos of both companies. Notably, the numbers 1221 appeared on top of D’Lila and Jessie’s fashion brand, and Imanii was heard saying:

“I’m making this video because it’s so frustrating when you put actual blood, sweat, and tears into something you care so much about. I feel like this happens to a lot of small black owned businesses where celebrities or big corporations will steal their ideas, they will steal their names.”

Imanii added that she has given everything to ensure the growth of her brand and continued:

“I also have a short film on my Instagram page that tells you a little bit more about my story, my background. So I just really wanted to make this video to spread the word, and if you support me and if you wanna support the real 1221 Apparel, please go follow the Instagram. All I can say is you can expect huge things from me going forward and this is just the beginning.”

While Imanii’s video is grabbing a lot of attention on various social media platforms, Diddy’s daughters have yet to share a response to the same.

Diddy’s daughters confirm the launch of their new fashion brand

As mentioned, D’Lila and Jessie announced the arrival of their fashion brand through social media earlier this week. The twins posted a video at the time, in which they were spotted dancing and stating that the new brand was more than just fashion for them.

Diddy’s daughter D’Lila said that she and Jessie always think alike. The duo then opened up on the meaning behind the title of the fashion brand by saying:

“1221 is super meaningful to us because not only is it our birthday, but the numbers themselves also tell a story. The number one symbolizes boldness, leadership, and the start of something new. And the number two represents love, harmony, connection, and together, these numbers represent who we are.”

D’Lila and Jessie said that they have launched the brand for everyone, aiming to establish the fact that “comfort means confidence.” The duo further stated that they offer products with meaning for everyone, which can make anyone look and feel good at the same time.

The news of the brand launch arrived around five days after Diddy was found not guilty on three counts linked to racketeering and s*x trafficking. His sentencing is scheduled on October 3, 2025, and although the defense team requested the rapper’s bail, it was dismissed by Judge Arun Subramanian.

