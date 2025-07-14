"This just gives Jaden & Willow type vibes" — Rihanna's kids RZA and Riot reacting to the paparazzi at "Smurfs" premiere warms the internet's heart

On July 13, 2025, Rihanna attended the Smurfs premiere at the Paramount Theater in Los Angeles alongside her sons, 2-year-old RZA and 23-month-old Riot. RiRi, who is expecting her third child with A$AP Rocky, pulled up to the premiere clad in a ball gown-style skirt and lace-trimmed top, styled in Saint Laurent by Anthony Vaccarello.
However, it wasn't solely her styling that caught the attention of the paparazzi, but also adorable and playful gestures by her sons that went viral on the internet.
Netizens took to X to comment on RZA and Riot's reaction to the paps at the Smurfs premiere, wherein an X user compared them to Jada Pinkett Smith and Will Smith's children, Jaden and Willow, tweeting:
"They’re gonna be so iconic when they grow up this just gives Jaden & Willow type vibes when they were kids."
Netizens continued to gush over RiRi's kids.
"You see that ‘Riot Rose’, GANGSTER!. Just look at his little face. Like he’s about to box somebody," an X user commented.
"Riot wants nothing to do with the camera..Can’t say the same for Rza," another X user mentioned.
"why are they lowkey giving Willow & Jaden when they were babies," another internet user said.
Additionally, internet users drew comparisons between RZA and Riot's personalities and that of Rihanna and A$AP Rocky, while some praised their styling.
"You can tell RiRi the one dressing the boys?" a netizen tweeted.
"Riot is Rihanna and rza is asap," another netizen expressed.
"Like Mama, like Dada. So stylish!!!" an X user tweeted.
"You might as well just wait some more": Rihanna asks fans to wait for highly anticipated album
Shortly after news of Rihanna's third pregnancy broke out, fan reactions discussing the delay of her highly anticipated album, dubbed 'R9' by her fans, started making the rounds.
During her February 2025 interview with Harper's Bazaar, RiRi commented on 2018 rumors stating that her upcoming album's genre was reggae. Bluntly denying the same, the singer said, "There's no genre now," adding that it is one of the reasons her album has been delayed.
“Every time, I was just like, ‘No, it’s not me. It’s not right. It’s not matching my growth. It’s not matching my evolution. I can’t do this. I can’t stand by this. I can’t perform this for a year on tour.’ After a while, I looked at it, and I was like, this much time away from music needs to count for the next thing everyone hears,” the singer said.
She continued:
“It has to count. It has to matter. I have to show them the worth in the wait. I cannot put up anything mediocre. After waiting eight years, you might as well just wait some more.”
Additionally, Rihanna dubbed the process of going to the studio and working on the album her "new freedom," stating that it is her time away from her kids and putting in an effort into "something that hasn’t been watered in eight years."
Talking about the outcome of her unannounced yet upcoming album, RiRi said:
“I know it’s not going to be anything that anybody expects. And it’s not going to be commercial or radio digestible. It’s going to be where my artistry deserves to be right now. I feel like I’ve finally cracked it, girl!”
Rihanna, who will be the voice of Smurfette in Chris Miller's Smurfs, has been in the limelight owing to her stylish appearances at the film's premiere. She attended the Brussels premiere alongside A$AP Rocky ahead of its July 18, 2025, release.
