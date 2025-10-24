  • home icon
  "This picture got enough serotonin to end global conflict" - Internet reacts to Ed Sheeran and Shakira posing for a photo together 

By Pratyasha Sarkar
Modified Oct 24, 2025 13:07 GMT
2024 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival - Weekend 1 - Day 1 - Source: Getty
Ed Sheeran and Shakira were recently spotted posing together during the celebration of the latter's album anniversary. The two singers joined hands in the latest episode of Spotify Anniversaries.

On October 22, Shakira celebrated the 30th anniversary of her album, Pies Descalzos [Bare Feet]. It also marked the 20th anniversary of her other album, Oral Fixation. Ed Sheeran joined the Latin American popstar in the latest episode of Spotify Anniversaries, dedicated to these two albums.

Fans took to X to react to Shakira and Ed Sheeran being clicked together, with many being excited about this unexpected collaboration. One X user wrote:

"This picture got enough serotonin to end global conflict for at least 30 minutes. Two humans who look like they just casually invented “talent.”"
Other netizens also shared their thoughts and also asked for them to collab for new music:

Fans continued to celebrate the link up and shared their comments:

Shakira and Ed Sheeran collaborate for a new anniversary edition of Hips Don't Lie

Audacy&#039;s 12th Annual We Can Survive - Source: Getty
During the Spotify Anniversaries episode, celebrating two of Shakira's albums, Ed Sheeran joined her for a new edition of her popular hit, Hips Don't Lie. Sheeran sang the parts originally sung by Wycleaf Jean in the song, while the Colombian singer recreated her own parts.

youtube-cover
Hips Don't Lie is widely considered one of Shakira's most well-known tracks, and is one of her biggest hits to date. Speaking about the unexpected collaboration and stepping into Wycleaf Jean's shoes, Sheeran said:

"I couldn’t see myself as Wyclef. But as I was doing it today, I was like, ‘I’m Wyclef!' I was quite scared stepping into Wyclef’s shoes … but it’s like the perfect new version."
The Colombian singer also seemed thrilled by the collaboration and said:

"You sound amazing, like, oh my God. I was so happy you were so on board."

Previously, Ed Sheeran and Shakira collaborated as they wrote music together for the animated film Zootopia 2. The pop star also plays the voice character of Gazelle in the film, and has joined hands with Sheeran for the track Zoo, which was released on October 10. Speaking further about the collaboration, she said:

"Ed and I have been talking and trading ideas for years, literally, and have worked on multiple ideas, but the timing was never right for one or the other of us. This year we are finally making two big moments with writing together for “Zootopia,” and now this. I really love what he does with just a guitar and how unique it and his vocal arranging is. I knew he would bring something fresh to “Hips.”"
Meanwhile, Sheeran also recently collaborated with the Catalan football club FC Barcelona, for which the logo of his latest album, PLAY, is featured in the club's home kit. Both the men's and the women's teams are set to wear the special edition shirt, while the collection also includes other exclusive merchandise such as t-shirts, scarves, etc. Interestingly, Shakira's ex-partner, Gerard Pique, is considered a Barcelona legend.

The new version of Hips Don't Lie featuring Sheeran is available for streaming on Spotify.

