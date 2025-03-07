"This is so sad to watch" — Internet reacts as G$ Lil Ronnie's daughter's friend says she missed her friend at school after her death

The internet is mourning the death of G$ Lil Ronnie's daughter after a heartbreaking video surfaced online, showing her friend expressing deep sorrow over her passing.

Ad

On March 6, 2025, a user @RapQuotesyt shared a short clip of a young child, supposedly the school friend of R'mani Sibley, the daughter of a North Texas rapper, G$ Lil Ronnie. In the 13-second clip, the young girl expresses how much she misses her friend at school.

As a result, many users on X reflected on the clip and suggested that this was sad to watch, while some paid their condolences and sympathy for the five-year-old girl, R'mani Sibley —

Ad

Trending

"this is so sad to watch," one commented.

An iconic Seinfeld character in a brand new role RIGHT HERE

Expand Tweet

Ad

Furthermore, some users on X expressed that it is genuinely heartbreaking to consider that the young girl will never be able to see her friend again and may not fully comprehend the gravity of what has transpired —

"Sad part about all of this is she will never get to see her friend again or fully comprehend why her friend just left her," one commented.

Ad

"Just sad that kids have to go through this stuff all the time in this generation," another commented.

"This whole situation pisses me off and makes me so damn sad at the same time bro," one more user on X commented.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Additionally, some users on X indicated that they wish to see justice being served, while some suggested that they do not want anyone to witness such pains —

"Type of pain I wouldn't wish on anyone just shows it's not a race thing but savages acting without thinking black men being hunted by other black men," a user on X commented.

"this breaks my heart so much. i hope the mfs that did this get all the karma they deserve. i trust they will be dealt with," another commented.

Ad

"If you kill a kid in America they need to start giving out the death penalty we need you executed within two weeks," another wrote on X.

Heartfelt tribute from G$ Lil Ronnie's daughter's friend

Texas scenics (Photo by Robert Alexander/Getty Images)

On Thursday, March 6, 2025, a video circulated on social media platforms and went viral. In it, R'mani Sibley's school friend pays tribute to her.

Ad

R'mani's school friend, whose name is unknown, is seen in the video sitting at the back of the car, wearing a pink cardigan with rainbow leggings.

The young girl expressed that she missed R'mani at school and blew a flying kiss toward the camera, which appeared to be held by her guardian —

"I missed you at the school today, R'mani. I love you," the young girl said.

Ad

The local rapper G$ Lil Ronnie and his five-year-old daughter, R'mani Sibley, were reportedly gunned down on Monday, March 3, 2025.

The reports by Fox 5 News indicate that the alleged shooting happened around 10:45 am on Monday when G$ Lil Ronnie, along with his daughter, were at the Slappy's Express Car Wash to wash his car.

Ad

The Forest Hill Police Chief David Hernandez suggested that a Kia vehicle approached the rapper and allegedly released gunshots at them.

Also, the outlet reports that the two were pronounced dead at the scene.

Speaking about the two suspects, named Jakobie Russell and Adonis Robinson, Cheif Hernandez suggested that they are "cowards" and are hiding —

"They're scared. They're cowards. They're hiding. We ask the public, please, you know where they're at? Let us know. They are dangerous. They are armed. And we need you to please call 911 and let our police officers respond and take appropriate action," Chief David Hernandez said.

Ad

According to the USA Today reports, the two suspects have criminal histories in the past, and 24-year-old Adonis Robinson was accused of being an s*x offender in 2019.

The Forest Hill Police have released their search warrants, but at this time, the cause of the alleged shooting is not known or involvement of G$ Lil Ronnie with the two suspects remains unknown.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback