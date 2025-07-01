Gavin Adcock has slammed Beyoncé and her latest album, Cowboy Carter, during a recent mid-concert rant. The country singer's album, Own Worst Enemy, has recently ranked 4th on Apple Music's country albums chart. However, the 26-year-old has been one-upped by Cowboy Carter, which currently stands at #3.
A fan shared a viral video from Adcock's recent concert in which he divulged his candid opinion on Bey's music. While discussing the albums that are above his own, Gavin Adcock said:
“One of them’s Beyoncé — you can tell her we’re coming for her f—in’ a–,”
The remark was made with applause from the audience. Gavin Adcock continued while raising a bottle of alcohol to the crowd:
"That sh– ain’t country music and it ain’t ever been country music, and it ain’t gonna be country music.”
For the unversed, Cowboy Carter is Queen Bey's eighth studio album and was released via Parkwood Entertainment and Columbia Records on March 29, 2024. The album blends genres such as country western, country pop, folk, zydeco, and others. It also features emerging artists of color like Shaboozey, Tanner Adell, Tiera Kennedy, Willie Jones, Reyna Roberts, and Brittney Spencer.
Cowboy Carter was widely praised by both fans and critics and was honored with numerous accolades. It bagged eleven nominations at the 67th Annual Grammy Awards, thereby becoming the third-most nominated album in the award's history. It won Album of the Year, Best Country Duo/Group Performance, and Best Country Album.
The album also peaked at the top of the Billboard 200 and held its place for 2 weeks. Meanwhile, it stayed at the peak of the Top Country Albums chart for four weeks.
"It doesn’t sound country": Gavin Adcock clarifies his viral comments on Beyoncé
Gavin Adcock seemingly added context to his comments on Cowboy Carter via an Instagram video posted on June 30. The 26-year-old country star spoke about his mother's love for Beyoncé and praised her Super Bowl halftime performance.
“I’m gonna go ahead and clear this up. When I was a little kid, my mama was blasting some Beyoncé in the car. I’ve heard a ton of Beyoncé songs and I actually remember her Super Bowl halftime show being pretty kick-a– back in the day," he said in the video.
Gavin Adcock, however, reiterated that Cowboy Carter didn't belong to the country genre, adding:
"I really don’t believe that her album should be labeled as country music. It doesn’t sound country, it doesn’t feel country, and I just don’t think that people that have dedicated their whole lives to this genre and this lifestyle should have to compete or watch that album just stay at the top, just because she’s Beyoncé.”
His Instagram post has received over 12k likes, sparking debates in the comment section.
Own Worst Enemy is slated to release in August this year. Gavin Adcock has already released 8 songs out of the scheduled 24-track album. The titles, Never Call Again, Morning Ball, and Last One To Know, are receiving rave reviews from fans.
