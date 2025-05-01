Top5 claims Kanye West's compound in Spain is surrounded by a team of snipers and were "going to shoot" him when he arrived 

In a recent tweet, DJ Akademiks shared that rapper Top5 claimed Kanye West's property in Spain was surrounded by snipers. The local rapper apparently had claimed that he thought he was going to be shot at by the team. The tweet posted on May 1, 2025, read:

"Top 5 reveals Ye’s compound in Spain is surrounded by a team of snipers and when he arrived to Ye’s compound, he was greeted by 10 armed security. 'I thought they were going to shoot me in the back with an AR15.'"

This tweet by Akademiks had gone viral a couple of days after Ye was spotted with his wife, Bianca, in Spain. Page Six even obtained a video that apparently showed the duo entering an Indian restaurant in the Balearic Islands.

Page Six further claimed that before allegedly being in Spain, Kanye West spent some time in Japan amid all the social media scrutiny he was getting at the time.

In separate news, Top5 and Ye went live on Sneako's livestream from Spain, according to TMZ. As per the outlet, West was reportedly seen gifting a "N*zi chain" to Top5, which the latter accepted as well. Ye even asked if the chain could land him in any trouble with his Jewish lawyers, if any, which Top5 ended up denying.

Kanye West bashed Kendrick Lamar while being on a livestream with Top5

In the aforementioned livestream on April 30, Kanye West was with Top5 when he shared his take on Kendrick Lamar and J. Cole. He particularly mentioned these artists and reportedly said:

"I hate J. Cole. It can't even be called music. I hate J. Cole. It's something about both J. Cole and Kendrick that kinda, that leaves me sorta like—it reminds me of each other and sh*t like that. It's just not that sauce to me."

During the livestream, Ye also reacted to Ben Affleck's recent statement given during an interview with Complex last month. For context, Affleck was asked about his "rapper Mount Rushmore." He chose the hip-hop artists Lil Wayne, Slick Rick, Eazy-E, and Kendrick Lamar. Ye pointed out Affleck's choice, and said:

"Anybody that say Kendrick is one of their favorite rappers, don’t know about rap, doesn’t know about real rap."

As of now, no response has been received from either Lamar or J. Cole's end. This wasn't the first time that Ye had lashed out at Lamar. In March, he shared a tweet claiming that he didn't like Lamar's music. In the tweet, Kanye West wrote:

"I DON’T LIKE KENDRICK LAMARS MUSIC. HE RAPS VERY GOOD BUT I DIDNT NEED TO HEAR HIM ON CARTI ALBUM."

In other news about Kanye West, he reportedly will release his upcoming twelfth album, Cuck. Rapper Dave Blunts will apparently be a part of the album.

Some songs from this reported album include Bianca, Hitler Ye and Jesus, Dirty Magazines, Nitrous, Cousins, and Virgil, to name a few. However, it is not confirmed if this track list will be the final one for the project.

