"Waiting for Pardi to write a lil diss for her" — Fans react to Cardi B dancing at private party amid BIA beef

After the beef between Kendrick Lamar and Drake finally ended, another is seemingly taking place between Cardi B and BIA. The latter uploaded a diss track SUE MEEE?, on Sunday, June 2, aiming it at Cardi. In the track, she further that the Bodak Yellow singer doesn't write her own songs.

Meanwhile, a video has surfaced on X, where Cardi B could be seen dancing and vibing at a private party. The clip did not go unnoticed amongst fans, who wasted no time to react to it. One fan wrote,

"Not everyone can go to a private party because they don’t have this kinda money."

Another one added:

"Another $1M for light work."

A third fan further tweeted:

"I’m really proud of her growth."

Another tweet read:

"She gone always have a Birkin."

One user further mentioned on X:

"waiting for Pardi to write a lil diss for her."

In the above tweet, the user has referred to Pardison Fontaine, who is a Grammy winner and has also written songs for several singers including Cardi B, Megan Thee Stallion, and G-Eazy.

One fan wrote,

"i love this mtf... so funny without trying."

In the viral video, Cardi could be seen dancing in one slide. In the other one the rapper was seen standing next to George Balloutine, a producer and podcaster.

Viral video of Cardi B enjoying at a private party surfaces on social media amid possible beef with BIA

Amidst the potential beef between the two hip-hop artists- Cardi B and BIA, the former rapper was recently seen enjoying at a private party. This came a day after BIA posted a diss track aimed at the Barrier Cardi singer.

While users have referred to reported ghostwriter Pardison Fontaine, he had previously praised Cardi several times for her talent.

In the latest diss track by BIA, she accused Cardi of cheating on her husband Offset. The track was first played on her Instagram live session that BIA conducted on Saturday, May 1, 2024.

On the same day, Cardi B also took to Instagram to threaten the artist of exposing some private conversations and snippets of her. She also addressed the track as a "fake diss from BIA."

The beef reportedly began in March with the release of Wanna Be by Cardi B. It was reported that it was meant to be a diss track aimed at BIA.

Another contributing factor behind the beef could be a Nicki Minaj fan accusing Cardi of copying BIA. Fans are now waiting for any further update of the reported beef between the two rappers.

In the recent diss track by BIA, she also accused the Bodak Yellow rapper of having a ghostwriter. The track had received mixed reactions from fans.

While some urged that she should drop them on several platforms, others claimed that they didn't like it.