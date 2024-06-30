Was Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs dropped by powerful NYC law firm after Lady Gaga’s ultimatum? Team addresses claims

A claim has been making rounds on social media stating that Lady Gaga gave an ultimatum to an NYC law firm, due to which they dropped Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs' case. The rumors came shortly after Diddy’s longtime legal team, Grubman, Shire, Meiselas & Sacks dropped the rapper. The rumors stemmed from the fact that the firm manages many A-lister musicians, including Lady Gaga.

As the rumors went viral on social media, Diddy’s former legal team strongly denied the speculations and clarified that Combs’ case was not dropped because of the pop queen, Lady Gaga. The firm’s spokesperson released a statement on Saturday, June 29, 2024, and stated:

“The decision to part ways with Mr. Combs was proactively made by the partners in the firm a number of months ago as they felt it was the right thing to do.”

As many rumors floating on the internet stated that Lady Gaga pressurized the firm to drop the rapper’s case, the firm clarified that none of this was true, as the spokesperson added:

“The report that the decision was the result of client pressure just isn’t true.”

Furthermore, The New York Post reported that Grubman, Shire, Meiselas & Sacks dropped Diddy due to the assault allegations.

Diddy had been a client of the popular firm for over 20 years.

Lady Gaga was not involved in the decision of the NYC law firm dropping Diddy

Contrary to the rumors floating on social media, the actual decision of Grubman, Shire, Meiselas & Sacks came just three weeks after his video beating his former girlfriend, Cassie, started doing rounds on social media.

The footage started doing rounds on social media on May 18, 2024, as many videos being shared showed the former couple in the now-closed InterContinental Hotel in Century City, Los Angeles. The clip, from 2016, showed Diddy physically assaulting Cassie violently.

The surveillance video showed Diddy grabbing her by her hair, and then dragging her across the hotel corridor.

Diddy later apologized for the same and released a statement on social media, stating:

“My behavior on that video is inexcusable. I take full responsibility for my actions in that video. I was disgusted then when I did it. I’m disgusted now. I went and I sought out professional help. I got into going to therapy, going to rehab. I had to ask God for his mercy and grace. I’m so sorry. But I’m committed to be a better man each and every day. I’m not asking for forgiveness. I’m truly sorry.”

The video stems from a previous allegation made by Cassie, as she accused Diddy of physical, mental and s*xual assault. She also claimed that he forced her into drugs, and often asked her to perform s*xual activities with s*x workers, as he recorded them.

However, the two reached an “undisclosed agreement,” and Cassie decided to withdraw her case.

However, since then, multiple women have spoken up against Diddy and accused him of s*xual harassment and assault. While the law firm has not confirmed if these were the reasons why Diddy has been dropped, at the moment, neither Diddy nor Lady Gaga has spoken up on the matter.

On the other hand, Grubman, Shire, Meiselas & Sacks have had many popular celebrities as their clients in the past years, including Elton John, Lil Nas X, The Weeknd, Lady Gaga, Madonna, and even Drake.