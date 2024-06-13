WATCH: Brawl breaks out in the crowd at Gunna's Atlanta concert during Bittersweet Tour

On June 11, 2024, Gunna's closing show of 'The Bittersweet Tour' in Atlanta took a violent turn when a fight broke out between two women in the crowd before the rapper took to the stage. The Atlanta-based rapper returned to his hometown for his final show at the State Farm Arena as part of his 17-city tour across North America, with rapper Flo Milli as the opening act.

A video of the vicious fight was circulated on social media, which showed two women throwing punches and pulling each other's hair. Other concertgoers and security guards tried to step in to pacify the women and pull them away from each other but failed. The fight ultimately ended when one of the women bodyslammed the other into the ground.

Expand Tweet

Trending

According to Hot New Hip Hop, the woman who was bodyslammed was reportedly not severely injured, as she can be seen getting up and walking away in the video. As of now, it is unclear why the fight broke out or if the women knew each other.

Gunna kicked off 'The Bittersweet Tour' on May 4

On February 20, Gunna announced he would be touring North America on 'The Bittersweet Tour,' named after his eponymous single released in February.

According to Billboard, the 17-day tour kicked off at Columbus’ Schottenstein Center on May 4, which saw the rapper make pit stops in Detroit, Chicago, Denver, Seattle, Boston, and Miami, among others, and concluded in his hometown of Atlanta.

The violence that broke out during the Atlanta show was not the only thing that marred the tour. During the opening show in Columbus, rapper Flo Milli ended her set early and walked off stage when the audience grew rowdy and started throwing things at her while she was performing.

Expand Tweet

According to XXL Magazine, Gunna took to social media the following day to defend Flo Milli.

"No disrespect in any form @_FloMilli will be tolerated on tour," the rapper tweeted.

On his May 7 show at the Fox Theatre in Detroit, a balcony at the venue precariously shook during the rapper's highly anticipated performance of Fukumean.

Do you know a lot of celebrities and their countries of origin? Try out this non-stop quiz to test your knowledge!

Gunna released One of Wun on May 10

Bittersweet was Gunna's first song in 2024, which was followed by the rapper dropping his fifth studio album, One of Wun, on May 10 while he was mid-shows on his tour.

One of Wun debuted at No. 2 on the Billboard 200 and climbed to the No. 1 spot on the Billboard’s Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums on May 25. This is the rapper's second album since his seven-month stint in prison in 2022, following A Gift & a Curse in 2023.

Meanwhile, Gunna was released in December 2022 after pleading guilty to one charge of conspiring to violate the state's Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act after 26 members of the rapper's record label, Young Stoner Life (YSL), were embroiled in a 56-count RICO case.

Expand Tweet

According to Vulture, Young Thug, Gunna's co-defendant and fellow rapper, currently stands on trial for the case.