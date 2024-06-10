WATCH: Doja Cat yells at Parklife crowd for not knowing lyrics to Hilary Duff's classic song "Come Clean"

On Sunday night, June 9, 2024, American rapper, singer, songwriter, and record producer Doja Cat performed at the Parklife Festival in Heaton Park, Manchester, England. As part of her show, she sang Hilary Duff’s 2004 single Come Clean.

However, the audience seemed to not know the lyrics to the song which seemingly upset Doja Cat as she addressed the crowd. She said:

“B***h, you don’t know this s**t? What the f**k! Wow! Wild! Alright!”

She also stopped mid-way through the song as the background music began to volume up. The 25-second video of the incident has now gone viral on social media platforms.

Trending

Expand Tweet

Doja Cat followed it up with the performance of her own hit song Say So from the 2019 album Hot Pink which featured Trinandian-American rapper Nicki Minaj, alongside her other popular songs including Gun, Go Off, Get Into It (Yuh), and Tia Tamera among others.

Later, she took to X(formerly Twitter) and showered gratitude for her fans and wrote:

"Thank you, Manchester! Thank you, Parklife!"

Doja Cat performed on the second day of the Parklife Festival 2024

Parklife Festival 2024 happened at Heaton Park on June 8 and 9. Singer Doja Cat took to The Valley stage on day 2 around 9:45 pm in front of nearly 80,000 people, right after Swazi-born DJ and South Africa-based record producer Uncle Waffles.

Around the same time, London-based DJ and producer TSHA performed on the Parklife stage followed by Haitian-Canadian music producer, singer, DJ, and rapper Kaytranada.

Expand Tweet

English pop singer and songwriter Anne-Marie also performed on the second day of the music festival in collaboration with Manchester rapper Aitch, right before rains came pouring down.

Thousands of people attended the event over the weekend with the likes of Becky Hill, Disclosure, Camelphat, Peggy Gou, Sugababes, and Sub Focus performing on day 1.

About Hilary Duff’s song Come Clean

In January 2004, American singer-songwriter Hilary Duff released the single Come Clean as part of her second studio album Metamorphosis. It was co-written by Kara DioGuardi and John Shanks, while the latter also produced it.

The theme of the 3-minute and 35-second-long pop-rock song was to “come clean” with one’s lover after a strained relationship and was part of the Buena Vista and Hollywood music labels. Upon its release, the song reached number 35 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart. It was also the best-selling single of Duff in the USA.

The music video of Come Clean featured Hilary Duff and was directed by Dave Meyers. It was nominated at the 2004 MTV Video Music Awards in the Best Pop Video category.

It was used for the trailer of the 2004 fantasy drama A Cinderella Story starring Duff and later as the theme tracks for the two MTV reality shows Laguna Beach: The Real Orange County and Newport Harbor: The Real Orange County.

Currently, Doja Cat is on her The Scarlet Tour, where the European leg began on June 9, 2024, at the Parklife Festival in Manchester, and is set to conclude on July 14, 2024, at the Wireless Festival in London, England.