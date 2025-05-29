"WE ARE SO BACK" — Fans react as j-hope becomes the first K-pop soloist to be included in Billboard Midyear Overall Top Tours Chart

On May 28, 2025, X account @btschartsdailyc reported that j-hope is the only K-pop soloist to rank in the Billboard Midyear Overall Top Tours Chart. The idol achieved the feat for his solo concert tour, Hope on the Stage concert tour, leaving fans proud.

Billboard has announced its midyear Boxscore chart, which celebrates the top-grossing and best-selling artists, concerts, venues, and concert promoters worldwide from October 1, 2024, to March 31, 2025. Five K-pop acts excelled in the top tour ranking alongside pop, rock, R&B, and Latin acts featured among the top 50.

According to the article published in Billboard dated May 28, 2025, the BTS rapper became the first K-pop soloist to reach the mid-year overall Top Tours Chart. He had previously been included in the chart as part of BTS, alongside his bandmates.

Hope on the Street earned $28.1 million from 12 shows and sold approximately 162,000 tickets. The other K-pop acts to make it on the charts are SEVENTEEN, ATEEZ, ENHYPEN, and Tomorrow By Together (TXT).

Fans took to the internet to express their excitement for the rapper's latest achievement. One fan remarked that BTS members are winning left and right ahead of their debut anniversary festa month.

"festa month approaching and tannies winning left and right, WE ARE SO BACK," commented one fan on X.

Similar reactions continued on X, where fans praised the idol, referring to him as a "history maker," and stating that he is "Acing."

"J-Hope blazes trails as the first K-Soloist on Billboard's Midyear Top Tours Chart, raking in $28.1 million from just 12 shows in 2025. Like ancient warriors dancing under starlit skies, may we all forge our paths with unyielding spirit. Congrats, history-maker!" exclaimed another fan on X.

"To think that he was nervous about the tour and now he has been Acing???" reacted another fan.

"congrats to my bobi, can you imagine the lengths he’d achieve if he had come to brazil!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!! if he had only!!!!! stepped on an airplane!!!!! that’d bring him!!!!!! all the way!!!!!!! to brazil!!!!!!!!!!!! and to me!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!" a fan remarked.

More fan comments on X praised the singer, noting that he achieved the feat with just 12 shows, while another fan referred to him as an "insane touring artist."

"Jung 'The First Korean Solo Artist' Hoseok, Always," wrote a fan on X.

"Woah he did that with just his first 12 shows, imagine the final tour data," said a fan on X.

"Oh, I've been waiting for this data!!! I know he is gonna be insane touring artist!!!" added another fan.

More about BTS' j-hope's debut solo concert, Hope on the Stage

Hope on the Stage, j-hope's solo concert tour, was announced on January 9, 2025. The tour began with three shows at the KSPO Dome in Seoul, South Korea, from February 28 to March 2, 2025.

j-hope then performed on the American leg of the tour, taking the stage at Barclays Centre in New York, Allstate Arena in Chicago, and BMO Stadium in Los Angeles. The singer became the first member of BTS and the first K-pop soloist to headline a stadium concert in Los Angeles.

He then began the Asian leg of the tour, performing in Manila, Saitama, Singapore, Jakarta, Bangkok, Macao, and Taipei before concluding the tour in Osaka, Japan, which is scheduled for June 1, 2025.

The singer will hold encore concerts on June 13 and 14, 2025, at Goyang Sports Complex in Gyeonggi Province. The encore concerts come at a very significant time, as the opening night of the concert, ie, June 13, coincides with his group BTS's anniversary.

As reported by The Korean Herald on May 8, 2025, BIG HIT Music released a statement about the concert, which read:

"We are preparing thoroughly to ensure that J-Hope's signature energy and captivating performances are delivered with full impact."

In other news, j-hope is all set to release Killin' It Girl (feat. GloRilla) on June 13, 2025, at 1 pm KST.

