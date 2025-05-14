"WE PAVED THE WAY" — Fans react as RM becomes the first Asian soloist to achieve 30 entries in the US Digital Song Sales Chart

On May 13, 2025, an X account@btschartsdailyc reported that BTS RM became the first Asian soloist to reach 30 entries in the Billboard US Digital Song Sales Chart. His latest collaborative single, Stop the Rain with Epik High's Tablo, debuted at No. 4 on the Digital Song Sales Chart.

The song managed to reach fourth place in the chart with more than 3,500 copies sold, as per Luminate and reported by Forbes on May 13, 2025.

Stop the Rain also topped the US Rap Digital Song Sales Chart, which marked the first time for Epik High's Tablo and the third for the BTS leader on the chart, as reported by the same publication. The song also debuted at No. 116 on the Billboard Global Excl. US Chart and at No. 178 on the Billboard Global 200.

Fans took to social media to express their excitement about the artist's latest achievement. One fan recalled the lines from the BTS leader's song Neva Play with Megan Thee Stallion.

"FOR ASIA MAN WE PAVED THE WAY. CONGRATULATIONS RM," commented a fan on X.

Similar fan reactions continued on X, where one remarked that the singer "deserves" the world, whereas another stated that the chart had 85% of the rapper's discography.

"What I also love about bts as solo artist is that all members have their own record they holding as solo artists," commented another fan on X.

"RM is a prolific and multi-talented artist - and yes, he deserves the world!" exclaimed a fan.

"He has less than 40 songs mind you. Charting 85% of your discography on this said chart is KING behaviour KIM NAMJOON!!" remarked a fan on X.

More reactions on X flowed on X, where one fan noted that the singer keeps "winning," whereas another called him "slayer leader."

"He just continues winning!" wrote a fan on X.

"These are the kind of news I love. Cheers," added another fan on X.

"Slayer leader. congratulations namjoonie!!" said a fan.

More about RM and Tablo's collaborative single, Stop the Rain

On April 24, 2025, Epik High's Tablo dropped a teaser video for its collaborative single with RM, Stop the Rain, on his personal Instagram. The teaser featured the voices of both RM and Tablo with the sound of rain in the background. It also included an image of a fallen angel and a crying character.

The song was revealed to have been recorded two years ago and combines Tablo's signature lyricism with a BTS member's charismatic voice, as reported by The Korean Herald on April 25, 2025. The song is the second collaboration between the artists after they worked together on RM's solo album Indigo's track, All Day.

Tablo revealed in an Instagram video posted on April 25 the reason behind the delay in the release of the track. He explained that RM recorded his part before his military enlistment, but Tablo was quite hesitant to release it. He stated that while making the song, they were so immersed in the process that they didn't realize how personal the song had become.

He further explained that after the BTS rapper left for the military, he realized that it was like his "personal journal." That left Tablo quite unsure whether to release the song or not.

But a few months back, the Lost singer contacted him and asked about the song. After listening to Tablo's inhibitions, he asked him to release it. The Epik High member shared at the end that he is not heavily promoting the song and requested fans to "take it where it needs to go.”

The song was released on May 2, 2025.

In other news, RM, along with labelmate Jimin, is nominated for Best K-Pop Artist at the 2025 American Music Awards.

