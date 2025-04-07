"We sleeping right next to each other" — 6ix9ine speaks about being locked up with Diddy

In a surprising claim, American rapper 6ix9ine has stated that he shared a jail cell with Sean Diddy Combs during their recent time in custody.

Ad

During a Twitch livestream with Jamaican-American podcaster DJ Akademiks on April 6, 2025, 6ix9ine, whose real name is Daniel Hernandez, claimed that he and Sean Combs were sleeping next to each other while incarcerated last year.

"We like, we literally like. We sleeping right next to each other, nah for real. I sleep right here, he (Diddy) slept right there," the rapper claimed.

Ad

Trending

The statement came after Sean Diddy Combs was arrested in New York in September 2024 and was sent to the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn, where Hernandez also served briefly. Diddy was arrested on charges of s*x trafficking involving drug-fueled parties known as freak-offs.

Rapper Tekashi 6ix9ine talks about sharing a cell with Diddy

Expand Tweet

Ad

In a Twitch live stream with DJ Akademiks on April 6, 6ix9ine reflected on his time incarcerated in Brooklyn. During the conversation, he claimed to share the same cell as music mogul Diddy.

6ix9ine said he had spoken to Diddy while in the same jail, advising him to set the narrative. He further said that the media has "crucified" Sean Combs.

"I told him like, yo bro, like speak. He thinks his sound is key; when you find keys like that, you just really have to be out there and start, have a narrative. I shall talk about this, you see how media is crucify Diddy, the media is crucify him, because they know they got the narrative, they got the upper hand," the rapper said.

Ad

Additionally, the New York artist implied that he was not targeting anyone specifically but was merely expressing what he had observed in the media. He stated that the press had been very damaging for Sean Combs.

The rapper 6ix9ine also mentioned that he had repeatedly urged Diddy to present his narrative to the media and the public —

"I talked to Diddy I mean I know about your situation, you talked about your case with, but you gotta give a narrative or they would crucify you," the rapper added.

Ad

In November 2024, the rapper Tekashi 6ix9ine was sent to jail. His attorney, Lance Lazzaro, told TMZ that the rapper was in the same unit as Puff Diddy, but he was unaware of his client’s whereabouts with the music mogul —

"He was transferred to that same unit that P. Diddy is in. How they're getting along, I have no information as to that," Lazzaro revealed.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Tekashi 6ix9ine received a 45-day jail sentence on November 12, 2024, after confessing to breaching his probation terms by missing court-ordered drug rehab, using unprescribed Adderall, and traveling outside of South Florida without approval. He was released from jail on Thursday, December 12, 2024, after serving time in a Brooklyn jail.

In contrast, Sean Diddy Combs, who faces multiple charges including drugging, assault, r*pe, intimidation, and silencing witnesses, remains detained at the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn, New York. According to the BBC, his criminal trial is set to begin on May 5, 2025. Currently, no further updates have been provided.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Alishba Memon Alishba Memon, a seasoned trends celebrity writer at Sportskeeda, boasts over 5 years of content writing experience. With a strong focus on SaaS, marketing, and automation, Alishba brings a wealth of expertise to her role. Her dynamic approach to content creation reflects a deep understanding of industry trends, making her a valuable contributor in both sports and technology spheres. Know More