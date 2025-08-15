"Weird question, weird reaction": Internet reacts to Jack Antonoff's wife Margaret Qualley's response to being asked about Taylor Swift’s new album

On Thursday, August 14, Margaret Qualley, who is currently promoting her upcoming detective thriller, Honey Don't!, was asked about Taylor Swift's new album, The Life of a Showgirl, in an interview.When the interviewer asked Qualley if she knew anything about the upcoming project, the actress said:&quot;I don't know anything, but we'll all be excited to listen to the music.&quot;For the unversed, Margaret was asked the question because of her husband, Jack Antonoff's, long-standing professional relationship with Swift. Jack has produced several of Taylor's singles and albums since 2013. However, he doesn't seem to be involved in The Life of the Showgirl. A tweet capturing the exchange between Margaret Qualley and the reporter was shared on X by @BuzzingPop, and it has since drawn attention from netizens, with one user commenting:taylor 🧜🏻‍♀️ @ @thetalesoftaylsLINKweird question, weird reactionSome netizens wondered why the reporter was asking Qualley questions about Taylor Swift's album while she was promoting her movie.Dari @darababyy_LINKshe has a movie coming out next week and they asked her about an album she has zero involvement in!!Max Taff @HisNameIsMaxLINKHer facial expression changed when he started bringing up TaylorZoeyyy @cyberkittyyzoeyLINKthat question has nothing to do with her work. what do you expect her to say?? yall need to stop being dramatic 😮‍💨Meanwhile, others criticized them for fishing for drama, with one even accusing modern journalism of being &quot;embarrassing.&quot;Scope360 @Scope360JournalLINKthe interviewer is going crazy for some drama 😭444 @AR1ANAGRCNDELINKeven if she knew anything.. why would she say something about it?nastyyyy @tniwannagetLINKwhy’s she being asked about a taylor album modern day journalism is embarrassing, just doing anything for a few viewsMargaret Qualley's movie serves as the sophomore film in Ethan Coen's &quot;lesbian B-movie trilogy.&quot; It premiered at the Cannes Film Festival in May 2025, and its global release is scheduled for August 22.Taylor Swift's The Life of a Showgirl is dropping this OctoberCover art of The Life of a Showgirl (Image via X/@taylorswift13)Margaret Qualley was asked about Taylor Swift's new album after the All Too Well singer shared details of the project during her appearance on boyfriend Travis Kelce's New Heights Podcast. After revealing the cover art of The Life of a Showgirl, where Swift was lying in water wearing a glamorous costume, Taylor explained its symbolism, saying:&quot;This represents the end of my night. So when I’m on tour, I have the same day every single day...And my day ends with me in a bathtub, not usually in a bedazzled dress.&quot;Swift continues to say that it represented her desire to &quot;glamorize&quot; the different aspects of her tour and how they felt. &quot;The reason I wanted to have sort of like an offstage moment as the main album cover is because this album isn’t really about what happened to me on stage. It’s about what I was going through offstage. So I didn’t want to have like the lights are bright, I’m on the stage is the main album cover. It’s just this. This, to me, tells more of what the actual content, lyrically, of the album are.&quot;After the podcast episode went live, Taylor Swift released three alternate cover arts, all of which sold out on her official website. She also revealed the tracklist during the podcast. Here are the 12 songs featured on the album:The Fate of OpheliaElizabeth TaylorOpaliteFather FigureEldest DaughterRuin the FriendshipActually RomanticWi$h Li$tWoodCANCELLED!HoneyThe Life of a Showgirl feat. Sabrina CarpenterSwit's The Life of a Showgirl is releasing on October 3.