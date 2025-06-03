What did Antoine Massey do? New Orleans jail escapee pleads for help from NBA YoungBoy, Meek Mill, Lil Wayne, in addition to Trump

Antoine Massey has reportedly asked for help from NBA YoungBoy, Meek Mill, Lil Wayne and President Donald Trump, claiming to be a victim of Louisiana's corrupt justice system. Massey is one of the two inmates evading the police, after the 10 inmates escaped from Orleans Parish Jail on May 16, 2025.

On June 1, 2025, Antoine Massey took to Instagram to post a video explaining why he left the New Orleans facility. According to AllHipHop, Massey was charged with "motor vehicle theft and domestic abuse battery involving strangulation" after his arrest in March 2025. Additionally, Massey faced separate charges of alleged rape and kidnapping in St. Tammany Parish in Louisiana.

In the recent video, Massey claimed that he did not "escape" from prison but was "let out." According to Fox8Live, authorities had previously stated that Massey forced a jail maintenance worker to aid the jailbreak, threatening to "shank" the worker if he didn't cooperate.

On Instagram, Massey also called for NBA YoungBoy, Meek Mill, Lil Wayne and Trump to speak up for him and help him, saying:

“I’m asking for help. YoungBoy, Meek Mills...people who have been through the system that knew it's corrupt. Lil Wayne. Donald Trump. Please I'm asking for help."

He continued:

“I’m one of the ones that was let out of Orleans Parish jail where they said I escaped, right? I didn’t break out. I was let out."

For context, the three rappers he mentioned have previously served jail sentences. According to USA Today, NBA YoungBoy began serving his 23-month sentence in December 2024 for federal gun charges. He was recently pardoned by Donald Trump. Meanwhile, Lil Wayne served eight months for gun possession in 2010, per The Guardian.

As reported by CNN, Meek Mill served five months for a probation violation in 2017. Since his release, the rapper has advocated for new rules surrounding parole and probation, co-founding the REFORM Alliance with Michael Rubin, Jay-Z and Van Jones in 2019.

Antoine Massey alleged he was falsely accused of his crimes

In the recent Instagram video, which has since been deleted, Antoine Massey claimed that he was falsely accused of committing the crimes he was charged with. He showed two forms regarding a woman named Diamond White, his alleged former girlfriend and the victim reportedly involved in all his charges.

He alleged that the woman had previously signed an affidavit claiming that Massey did not abuse or assault her regarding the St. Tammany Parish charges. Massey continued that the police arrested White for supposedly helping him after he escaped from the New Orleans facility.

However, Massey implied that the police arrested the woman to stop her from coming forward and attesting to his innocence. Speaking of his jailbreak, he alleged that he left the prison because he was about to receive a life sentence at both parishes for something he was not guilty of.

"The reason why I left the jail was because these people were trying to give me a life sentence in both parishes for something that the woman said that I did not do. And look how dirty is this, they went and locked this woman up," Antoine Massey said.

Massey further called himself an "innocent man," accusing the Louisiana justice system of being corrupt and involved in a cover-up. Meanwhile, Orleans Parish Sheriff Susan Hutson urged Massey to "turn himself in to the proper authorities" in a press statement following the video.

“If the individual depicted in the video is indeed Antoine Massey, we strongly urge him to come forward and turn himself in to the proper authorities. Cooperating with law enforcement is in his best interest and may help avoid additional charges. It is important that justice is served appropriately and that due process is followed.”

Antoine Massey's rap sheet extends as far back as 2009, with his many felony convictions including "armed robbery," and "felon in possession of a firearm." He was also previously sentenced for theft, property damage and tampering with electronic monitoring equipment.

Antoine Massey, aged 33, and Derrick Groves, aged 28, are the only two of the 10 inmates yet to be captured following the New Orleans jailbreak. Groves had been convicted of second-degree murder, per AllHipHop.

