What did DJ Akademiks tell Trump Jr. about NBA YoungBoy? Podcaster doesn't want to "claim credit" after the president pardoned rapper

US President Donald Trump issued a pardon for Louisiana rapper NBA YoungBoy on May 28, 2025. The rapper was sentenced to serve a 23-month sentence on federal gun charges in December 2024. YoungBoy had been convicted and sentenced to prison for possessing firearms following his arrest in 2020.

However, his release was expedited, and he was reportedly freed in March 2025, after being ordered to serve a 60-month probation, among other conditions. The conditions include drug testing every six months. Following his pardon, the rapper's probation and additional conditions have been cleared.

Media personality DJ Akademiks shared a throwback clip of his interview with Donald Trump Jr. from April 2024. The clip, shared on May 28, 2025, showed Akademiks speaking to the president's son about NBA YoungBoy's 2020 arrest and subsequent conviction.

He explained why NBA YoungBoy had been arrested, adding that he was on federal house arrest at the time and suggested a pardon for the 25-year-old rapper.

"He's [YoungBoy] been sitting on federal house arrest for 2 and a half years, and, you know, he got picked up today, something happened at his house, I guess. They raided it, and they picked him up, and now everyone's saying you gotta ask Donald Trump Jr. If Trump gets back in office and this guy's locked up, we gotta throw him to the top of the party," Akademiks told Trump Jr. about NBA YoungBoy.

Following his recent post about the interview clip with Trump Jr., Akademiks posted another tweet. In the tweet, he called out media outlets for criticizing his "multi-million dollar contract" with Rumble. The media personality implied that the deal enabled him to secure an interview with the president's son, which allowed him to speak about NBA YoungBoy.

Akademiks also continued that he was happy for the exonerated rapper, adding that he did not want to "claim credit" but rather wanted to use his platform for awareness.

"All the bum a** hip hop outlets got mad I signed a multi million dollar contract wit rumble. Without that I don’t sit with the president son who was in the middle of a campaign for 2nd term of presidency. I made it clear we gave af about these issues. Happy for YB. I don’t claim credit but I tried to use my voice and platform for awareness," Akademiks wrote.

NBA YoungBoy thanked President Trump for the pardon

Following his official pardon from President Donald Trump, NBA YoungBoy took to his Instagram Story to pen a note addressing the president. In the note, he thanked Donald Trump for allowing him to "keep building — as a man, as a father, and as an artist."

“I want to thank President Trump for granting me a pardon and giving me the opportunity to keep building — as a man, as a father, and as an artist,” he wrote.

NBA YoungBoy continued to thank his lawyer for being in his corner, adding that he was grateful, focused, and ready. The rapper noted that being exonerated opened the "door to a future" that he worked hard for and was "fully prepared to step into."

“Big thanks to the Pardon Czar, Ms. Alice Marie Johnson, for fighting for second chances for so many people, and my lawyer, Brittany K. Barnett, for being in my corner and all your hard work to make this possible. And thank you to everyone who believed in me,” he continued.

NBA YoungBoy's legal troubles have been following him for years. In 2020, he was arrested for knowingly possessing firearms during a music video shoot.

In December 2024, the rapper was sentenced to serve a 23-month sentence after admitting to possessing firearms despite being a convicted felon. It is worth noting that YoungBoy has been living under house arrest in Utah for his alleged involvement in a 2019 Miami shooting,

While his initial release date was set for July 27, 2025, he was scheduled for an early release on April 26. However, several outlets and hip-hop commentators revealed that the rapper had been released sometime in late March. It is unclear what prompted his early release as of this article.

NBA YoungBoy, who has put out several albums from prison, recently announced a US tour following his release from prison, titled MASA Tour (short for Make America Slime Again). The tour is scheduled to begin in Dallas on September 1, 2025.

