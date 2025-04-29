What did Boy George say about J.K. Rowling? Duo clash in online back-and-forth over recent 'men-hating' claims 

English DJ, singer, and songwriter Boy George is currently trending after his recent online exchanges with British author and philanthropist J.K. Rowling. On April 26, 2025, George accused the Harry Potter writer of hating men, to which she responded, “I do not hate men.” The issue arose from a difference in opinion regarding transgender issues.

"Stop this nonsense that if you don't agree with @jk_rowling, you hate women. She hates men. This is where this truth lies. She cannot differentiate between a 'trans' woman and a biological male. Which is weird with her imagination?" Boy George wrote.

His post was a response to Dennis Noel Kavanagh, the director of the Gay Men’s Network. Using a screenshot of a post by Pascal's fan account, Kavanagh called out actor Pedro Pascal for his pro-transgender views.

In his tweet, Boy George defended the Game of Thrones actor, who, earlier this month, referred to J.K. Rowling as a "heinous loser" on his Instagram and X.

George sought to clarify that Pedro's disagreement with J.K. did not imply that he was a misogynist. While Kavanagh didn’t counter, J.K. Rowling addressed the accusation and wrote that not only did she “not hate” men, but she was also married to one.

“I simply live in reality where men, however they identify, commit 98% of s*xual assaults, and 88% of victims are female. Trans-identified men are no less likely than other kinds of men to pose a risk to women or girls,” she added.

J.K. Rowling hits back at Boy George. (Image via X)

The feud came two weeks after the UK Supreme Court ruled on April 17 that the legal definition of a woman is biologically female, implying that a trans woman and a woman should not be regarded as equal under the Equality Act.

More about J.K. Rowling’s online beef with Boy George

In addition to her initial reply, J.K. Rowling also shared a follow-up post addressing Boy George’s accusation.

“Accusing me of hating men because I don't think trans women should be given access to all women-only spaces does rather suggest that... you're well aware that these are, in fact, men,” she wrote.

Meanwhile, Boy George, who identifies as gay and has been a vocal supporter of transgender rights, accused Rowling by reposting a post from a Pedro Pascal fan account. The fan account stated that the actor didn’t hate women and described him as a “proud feminist” and “outspoken advocate” for women’s causes, including reproductive rights, abortion, contraceptive rights, and more.

The fan also noted that Pedro supported trans rights and knew “trans women are women." His sibling, Lux, came out as a trans woman in 2021. Recently, Pascal was seen in public wearing a “Protect the Dolls” t-shirt, demonstrating his support for trans women.

While Boy George seemed to agree with the post, Dennis Noel Kavanagh replied, “Well, if you have to deny it, Pedro.” Therefore, the Culture Club member’s remark, “Stop this nonsense that if you don't agree with @jk_rowling, you hate women,” can be interpreted as a criticism of Kavanagh and a broader jab at the writer of The Casual Vacancy.

J.K. Rowling has been vocal about women’s rights and has denied equating them with those of trans women, drawing both support and criticism. Recently, she celebrated the United Kingdom Supreme Court’s ruling on X, stating it has “protected the rights of women and girls” across the nation. She also shared a picture from her yacht, smoking a cigar and holding a drink, and writing that she loved it when a "plan comes together."

The ruling was initiated by demands from the campaign group For Women Scotland, which fought against the Scottish government and objected to the inclusion of trans women in gender quotas.

US Republican Senator Mike Lee praised Rowling for her post, reshared it, and commented, "Ignore realities of criminal behavior at your own peril." The UK’s ruling followed three months after President Donald Trump signed an executive order recognizing only two genders: biologically male and biologically female.

