"What a crossover"- Fans stunned as Bollywood actor Ishaan Khatter delivers a performance of BTS' 'Mic Drop' at Miss World 2025 in India

On May 31, 2025, Bollywood star Ishaan Khatter gave a surprise tribute to the K-pop phenomenon BTS during the Miss World 2025 finale. The event was hosted at Hyderabad's HITEX Exhibition Centre in India. Clips of the event have been going viral online, featuring Ishaan dancing to BTS' fiery track Mic Drop during his performance.

Ishaan Khatter included the BTS track in a medley that also featured numbers like Zingaat and Uptown Funk. Though the choreography for Mic Drop was adapted to fit his signature style, the choice of song caught fans by surprise, especially with the ongoing global anticipation for BTS’ full-group comeback later this year.

As the seven-piece continues to dominate charts even during their military hiatus, Ishaan Khatter’s performance felt like a symbolic gesture of how far the group’s music has travelled beyond Korea. An X user, @sayuri_promise, wrote,

"BTS x Miss World x Bollywood . what a crossover . Ok Ishan at least you tried."

While the event celebrated beauty and philanthropy, Khatter's BTS dance cover stood out as a rare cultural crossover that many never expected on such a stage. Clips of the performance quickly went viral, with fans from both Bollywood and the K-pop community reacting with excitement.

"Ppl in d quotes stop naysaying,stop comparing,as long as they're appreciating or do no harm let it be,stop sabotaging,atleast the song is reaching general public so let it be that way,no one can do it as good as bts themselves,so when new people get to know them let them do it," a fan remarked.

"Very cool!! Great timing too as it's BTS MONTH!!," an X user wrote.

"From screen to stage, Ishaan is proving he's a performer in every sense. That was iconic," another fan commented.

"ISHAN PERFORMED MIC DROP??? TWO WORLDS COLLIDING," a netizen mentioned.

During his high-energy appearance, Ishaan Khatter performed several hits, but it was Mic Drop that drew the most attention. His take on the track was tailored with simpler moves, sparking debate among longtime BTS fans familiar with the original’s intense choreography..

"do you guys understand that he changed choreography cause B T S choreographies are really difficult to pull off. good effort," a user said.

"He lowkey ate but I blame the choreographer!," another fan added.

"What breathtaking performance, It's something we used to do in Assembly in our school days. But honestly It's a win for indian armys as an Indian actor openly performing in B T S songs. Hope they get more recognition there," a user wrote.

All about Ishaan Khatter’s viral performance and BTS’ Mic Drop legacy

The Miss World 2025 ceremony was co-hosted by Stephanie del Valle and Sachin Kumbhar. The event crowned Thailand’s Suchata Chuangsri as the winner, marking a historic first for her country.

Released in 2017, Mic Drop (Steve Aoki Remix) became a global phenomenon. It was the group’s first entry into the U.S. Billboard Hot 100 Top 40 and has now crossed 1.5 billion views on YouTube.

It joins the ranks of DNA, Dynamite, and Boy With Luv. The track is celebrated for its lyrics, beats, and electrifying choreography, and remains one of their most iconic works.

This viral moment comes at a pivotal time. The septet is approaching its 12th debut anniversary, and members are expected to reunite soon as their military service terms conclude. With Jin and j-hope already discharged, and RM, V, Jimin, and Jungkook set to return by mid-June. Fans worldwide are gearing up for FESTA 2025.

The group’s ballad Zero O’Clock has also resurfaced on global iTunes charts, mirroring the emotional tone of their upcoming anniversary theme “Twelve O’Clock.”

Against this backdrop, Ishaan Khatter’s tribute to Mic Drop serves as yet another reminder of the K-pop group's cross-cultural impact, reaching from Seoul to Hyderabad in a moment of shared music, celebration, and global admiration.

