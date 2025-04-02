What is Demi Blanco's real name? Suspected 911 caller arrested in Young Scooter's death

Demetria Spence aka Demi Blanco has recently been taken into custody for allegedly making a fake 911 call that resulted in the death of Atlanta rapper Young Scooter on March 28, 2025. The Atlanta Police Department uploaded a post on their Instagram account on Tuesday night, April 1, stating that Blanco was charged with issuing a false public alarm.

This law focuses on false 911 calls that cause "bodily harm or death." Announcing the same, Atlanta police stated in the caption:

“On April 1st, 2025, 31-year-old Demetria Spence was taken into custody by the Atlanta Police Department and charged with Transmitting a False Public Alarm under O.C.G.A. 16-10-28, subsection (d)(2) "If serious bodily harm or death results from the response of a public safety agency…”

The caption further read:

“Ms. Spence was wanted for her involvement in making a false 911 call regarding a person injured/deceased incident that occurred at 273 William Nye Drive SE on March 28th, 2025. Ms. Spence was transported to the Fulton County Jail for processing…”

Woman allegedly responsible for Young Scooter's death has been arrested

As per TMZ’s report from the same day, Blanco is now coming forth with her version of events after reportedly making the 911 call that resulted in the police confrontation and ultimately claimed the life of rapper Young Scooter.

Per Newsbreak, Blanco went live on Instagram before seemingly deactivating her account. She had called to report a woman being hurt on March 28. FOX 5 obtained the call recordings that mentioned a woman bleeding, a child present at the site, and gunfire. The caller said:

"He's beating her bloody. He's dragged her back in the house.”

The woman, now recognized as Blanco, is reportedly part of a neighborhood watch. She asserted that the house, where the alleged crime took place, was connected to possible narcotics and s*x trafficking activities and included multiple armed guys.

The woman further claimed that the guys were armed and might have been selling narcotics out of the house. She then described a hazardous and chaotic environment. She also claimed that a woman, who was described as 5-foot-3, 130 pounds, light-skinned, and black-haired, had been physically abused and compelled to return to the house.

According to authorities, the 911 call prompted the officers to respond to the 200 block of William Nye Drive in southeast Atlanta. However, there was no sign of a crime or a distressed woman when the police arrived. When the authorities arrived at the house, Blanco was also not there. When authorities knocked at the house, a man opened the door for a moment and then immediately closed it.

The police then found Young Scooter and another man there. After the police surrounded the house, the rapper left the area, which resulted in a foot chase. The man accompanied Young Scooter back to the house, and the rapper hopped two fences while trying to outrun the police, before being discovered hurt close by.

However, Scooter injured himself gravely while trying to jump the fence. He was then taken to Grady Memorial Hospital, where he later passed away from bleeding out from a cut artery.

According to the AJC report, the Fulton County Medical Examiner's Office said on Tuesday, April 1, that Atlanta rapper Young Scooter passed away following an injury to his right thigh on a wooden fence that resulted in "marked" blood loss.

Additionally, the medical examiner stated:

“This injury was not a gunshot wound.”

As per Worldstar Hip Hop’s Facebook page from the same day, after the 911 recording came to light, some claimed that Blanco called out of jealousy after being left out of Young Scooter's birthday party that evening. This happened after her alleged boyfriend, who was one of the rapper's friends, was invited to the party.

On the other hand, the Atlanta Police Department has not commented on whether any more charges are likely to be filed.

