"What the f*ck is she talking about straight men for?"—Joe Budden reacts to Doechii hailing "straight men" as the biggest red flags

Joe Budden weighed in on Doechii's recent remarks on straight men in the latest episode of his podcast this week. The 26-year-old songstress recently became the third female to win Best Rap Album at the Grammys, for her third mixtape, Alligator Bites Never Heal.

In the March 7 episode of Hot Ones Versus, Doechii (born Jaylah Ji'mya Hickmon) played a game with DJ Miss Milan. The songstress was supposed to write the biggest red flag in relationships, and it was later revealed that she had written the words "a straight man" on her whiteboard. The reveal was followed by Miss Milan joking that she had guessed "men" in general.

The remarks were met with polarizing opinions from fans and big names alike. While some rushed to her defense, others found the comments offensive. Joe Budden opened up about his thoughts in the latest episode of his podcast this week.

"She don't date straight men, she might have even said that up here. So then what the f*ck is she talking about straight men for?" he said.

UnitedMasters SelectCon 2024 - Source: Getty

Budden added:

"When we have Doechii up here, and we see Doechii getting these awards and when we see her winning? Straight Black men feel represented also."

As of this writing, the 26-year-old hasn't commented on the backlash she has received over her comments on straight men.

When Doechii opened up about her sexuality, claimed she had dated "bisexual men"

Jaylah Ji'mya Hickmon - Alligator Bites Never Heal Tour - Atlanta, GA - Source: Getty

Doechii spoke about her sexuality in a December 2024 episode of The Breakfast Club. The Grammy-winning singer also talked about the kind of people she has dated in the past. Describing her sexuality as "fluid," she also said that she has had a girlfriend before.

"I’m bisexual. That’s cool. I’ve dated bisexual men, no problem. Let me know what it is up front. I’ll accept you for who you are. It doesn’t really matter. I think it’s like cheating on top of lying and secrecy about just who you are as a person. How can I be bisexual and then I’m gonna date somebody else who’s bisexual? Why, because it’s a man? Who cares?" she remarked.

It was not the first time she had opened up about her sexuality. The singer also talked about it in a 2022 interview with GQ. During the discourse, she revealed that she had always been aware of her bisexuality. However, she was not comfortable opening up about it as people around her weren't "gay."

Thereafter, she started having more "gay friends," and talking about her identity became easier.

"A lot of the LGBTQ community, especially the trans community, really embraced my sound for “Yucky Blucky,” and, you know, people found a lot of empowerment behind it, which was cool," she added.

In other news, Billboard officially declared Doechii as the recipient of the Woman of the Year honor at the Billboard Women in Music event on March 11, 2025. The event is scheduled to take place at YouTube Theater in Inglewood, California, on March 29.

