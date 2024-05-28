What happened in Cam'ron's CNN interview? Rapper retires outfit from viral moment to "hall of fame"

On May 27, 2024, Cam'ron announced that he was retiring the outfit he wore during his now-viral CNN interview to the "Hall of Fame." The rapper's responses to CNN correspondent Abby Phillip, who asked about his opinions on Diddy's assault and subsequent apology video during their May 21, 2024, interview, went viral on social media.

A few days after the interview, the rapper took to social media to address the interview outfit, a black Diplomats t-shirt, bucket hat, and black sunglasses, claiming the clothing had a "legendary week."

"You had a legendary week, man. I’m not leaving you guys; I’m just letting you know I’m proud of you. You going in the Hall of Fame. I’m proud, man. I gotta put y’all into the Hall of Fame. I can’t wear y’all again. Y’all had a Hall of Fame week. Look at the rays of light shining down on y’all," he said.

In addition to the outfit, he included the bottle of Pink Horse Power s*x supplement he was promoting during the interview among the "Hall of Fame" items.

Cam'ron dubbed Diddy's behavior "disgusting" in the now-viral CNN interview

On May 21, 2024, rapper turned podcaster Cam'ron sat down with CNN correspondent Abby Phillip for a short interview, where Phillip asked several questions regarding Diddy's recently resurfaced assault video involving his ex-girlfriend, Cassie Ventura.

When Phillip asked if Cam'ron recognized the Diddy seen in the 2016 video, he was quick to condemn the rapper's behavior, calling it "egregious." He added that he was upset with what he saw in the video, especially given his acquaintance with Diddy.

As the interviewer pressed further on the question, doubling down on whether he recognized the anger Diddy displayed in the graphic video, the rapper seemingly looked vexed, saying:

"What do you mean do I be recognize—did I recognize him? I seen him. What do you mean my ‘experiences’? I seen him, and I thought it was disgusting. I didn’t do a zoom-in to see if it was really him or nothing. But he admitted it was him, so, yeah, it was him."

Phillip also asked him about Diddy's apology video, which the latter posted on May 19, two days after the assault video was released. The rapper countered this question by stating that the apology was for Cassie to accept or reject, and his opinion didn't matter.

According to The Daily Beast, Phillip and Cam'ron also addressed a 2023 clip from the latter's podcast titled It Is What It Is, in which the rapper and his co-host Mase discussed Mase's decision to take Cam'ron to Biggie Smalls and not Bad Boy Records, the record company founded by Diddy.

While talking about this, the rapper held up a bottle of his Pink Horse Power s*x supplement to the camera and drank from it, adding:

"Sorry, I’m gonna get some cheeks after this Horse Power joint."

When Phillip circled back to Diddy, Cam'ron grew visibly annoyed and asked who booked him for this interview, mockingly adding that he didn't know he had been invited for a "Diddy joint." The host then wrapped up the interview and thanked him for joining her.

The following day, Cam'ron addressed the CNN interview on his podcast, claiming he felt used by the network. He stated:

"Whatever Diddy goes through … the video, I don’t support it. I don’t believe in domestic violence. I don’t believe in anything that has to do with being a p*dophile. I don’t believe in s*x trafficking. I think what I saw in the video was egregious and the charges [are] f*cked up. They’re really f*cked up."

According to The Hollywood Reporter, he also criticized the news channel for not mentioning any of the positive things he and Mase do, accusing the channel of "playing games."